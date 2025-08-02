Where Do USC Trojans Rank In Latest College Football Playoff Forecast?
The USC Trojans are entering this season with high expectations and the pressure to perform. Among an elite conference and tough games slated, there's still hope for a College Football Playoff run for USC.
ESPN's Heather Dinich recently released a list among the top 32 college football teams that are likely to make the CFP -- but USC was ranked shockingly low for how much buzz they have received this offseason.
The list comes from the Allstate Playoff Predictor, a computer system designed to rank teams based on analytics and past performances. Each team was given at least a 10 percent chance to make the playoff. The analysis is broken down into four sections -- agree or disagree with ESPN analytics, toughest test, what the CFP Selection Committee will and won't like.
The No. 21 Trojans come right behind No. 20 SMU -- who made their historic run to the playoffs last year but fell in the first game at Penn State. USC was given analysis based on their record last season, their upcoming schedule, and odds to make both the CFP and win a national championship.
The Trojans' analysis is also centered on is their strive to improve from last season's record. In the "what the committee won't like" section, it states reasoning for why no statement road wins is a big concern.
"No statement road wins. A win against Purdue isn't going to do USC any favors, but unless the Trojans show some significant improvement from 2024, it might be the only road win they get. USC also travels to Illinois, Notre Dame, Nebraska and Oregon. Not one of those is a guarantee. Nebraska finished with its first winning season since 2016 last year. If Nebraska and Purdue are the Trojans' only road wins, they need to hope the committee thinks highly of those opponents," Dinich wrote.
USC finished 1-4 in road wins last year, with their one sole victory over crosstown rival UCLA -- which was essentially a home game for the Trojans. Their road contests hold plenty of competition and chances for USC to prove their dominance in the Big Ten -- and have a chance at making the CFP for the first time under coach Lincoln Riley.
One in particular that the Trojans must capitalize on is their Sept. 27 road conest at Illinois -- marking their first true test in Big Ten play. The Fighting Illini return 16 starters for this seasons roster and have been making headlines as the next Indiana, a potential playoff dark horse if their record is favorable.
Analyst Joel Klatt emphasized what's in it for both teams leading up to the end of September when USC and Illinois meet.
“Both teams could very well be 4-0 entering this game." Klatt said on an episode of the Joel Klatt Show. "I think that’s absolutely within the realm. A win for Illinois would put them at 5-0, with really their only difficult game left being hosting Ohio State several weeks later."
Point being, the Trojans are one of the top-32 teams on ESPN's list, but could be seen as too far down based on their rapid improvement and talent on paper. For both the program and Riley, the Trojans must prove they belong in the playoff conversation to be taken seriously moving forward.