Four USC Trojans Ranked Among College Football's Best All-Time Players

Sports Illustrated ranked their top 50 college football players of all-time.

There were four USC Trojans players listed.

Four USC Trojans in Top 50 College Players of All Time Rankings

Apr 2, 2006; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans tailback (5) Reggie Bush during the 2006 USC pro day at Katherine B. Loker Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright Mark J. Rebilas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC has one of the most historically successful programs in all of college football with 11 national championships, eight Heisman Trophy winners, and over 500 players selected in the NFL Draft.

Here are the Trojans that Sports Illustrated has in their top 50 college football players of all-time.

15. Reggie Bush, Running Back

The highest ranked Trojan is Reggie Bush at No. 15. Bush played for USC from 2003-2005. In these three seasons, he had 3,169 rushing yards with 25 touchdowns and 95 receptions for 1,301 yards and 13 touchdowns. Bush also returned punts and kicks on special teams. He had three punt returns for a touchdown and one kick return for a touchdown.

Bush was named a Consensus All-American in 2004 and 2005, the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner, and was a member of USC’s national championship winning teams in 2003 and 2004. He entered the 2006 NFL Draft, where he was selected No. 2 overall by the New Orleans Saints.

24. O.J. Simpson, Running Back

O.J. Simpson played for USC from 1967-1968 after previously playing for a community college in San Francisco, California.

In his two seasons at USC, Simpson rushed for 3,124 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also had 28 receptions for 235 yards. He led the NCAA in rushing yards in 1967 and 1968, was named the 1968 Heisman Trophy winner, and was on the Trojans’ 1967 national title winning team. Simpson entered the 1969 NFL Draft and was selected No. 1 overall by the Buffalo Bills.

33. Matt Leinart, Quarterback

Jan 04, 2005; Miami, FL, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart in action during the 2005 Orange Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners . Leinart, who threw 5 touchdowns, was named the game's MVP. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Leinart played for USC from 2001-2005. He became the Trojans starter in 2003. In 39 games played, Leinart threw for 10,693 yards with 99 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. USC won the national title in 2003 and 2004. Leinart was named the 2004 Heisman Trophy winner, a Consensus All-American in 2004, and a First-team All-American in 2005.

Leinart entered the 2006 NFL Draft and was selected No. 10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals.

42. Marcus Allen, Running Back

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Marcus Allen on the sideline during the game between the USC Trojans and the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Marcus Allen’s USC career spanned from 1978-1981. He rushed for 4,682 yards with 45 touchdowns and had 79 receptions for 721 yards and two touchdowns as a Trojan. Allen had a breakout season in 1980 and then had his best season in college in 1981.

He was named Second-team All-American in 1980. In 1981, he won the Heisman Trophy and was a Unanimous All-American. Allen was selected No. 10 overall in the 1982 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Raiders.

Jim Brown Ranked No. 1

The top ranking on the list went to running back Jim Brown. Brown played for the Syracuse Orange from 1954-1956, starring on offense, defense, and special teams. After his college career wrapped up, he was selected No. 6 overall in the 1957 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

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