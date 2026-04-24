USC Trojans Winning Conference Realignment With NFL Draft Success

During the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the USC Trojans played a part in the Big Ten Conference having the best night with a total of 10 players selected. It was the first year since 2015 that the SEC didn't have the most first-round picks as the Big Ten continues to assert its dominance in college football.

For USC, the highlight of the night was, without a doubt, wide receiver Makai Lemon getting selected at No. 20 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Makai Lemon during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Selections

In addition to Lemon, nine other players from the Big Ten conference were selected in the first round, highlighted by several players from Ohio State.

The Buckeyes draft selections included wide receiver Carnell Tate, linebacker Arvell Reese, linebacker Sonny Styles, and safety Caleb Downs. For the Oregon Ducks, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman were the selections. Penn State had guard Olaivavega Ioane drafted as their lone first-round pick. Lastly, Indiana had quarterback Fernando Mendoza and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. selected.

Throughout the first round, it became evident that the Big Ten has arguably the best top-end talent, with six players getting selected in the first 14 picks. The conference also had the benefit of seeing Mendoza selected No. 1 overall, which showed that the Big Ten is not only a deep conference, but it also has the best quarterback in the country.

With this amount of action on draft night for the Big Ten, there is a case to be made that this conference has surpassed the SEC in terms of success on the field and the development of NFL-caliber talent. College football continues to change, and it seems the Big Ten has done an excellent job adapting to that change.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Fred Davis II (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Big Ten Takeaway

In addition to having a great night themselves, the Big Ten ended a 10-year streak of the SEC having the most draft picks in the first round.

What the Big Ten was able to accomplish in the first round shows the direction that the conference is trending in as it nears the top of college football. A major reason that the Big Ten is trending in this direction is the success it has had on the national championship stage over the last three seasons.

Since 2023, the Big Ten has consistently had some of the most elite teams in the country, which has led to top-end success.

In 2023, Michigan won the national title over Washington to start the three-year run. In 2024, Ohio State took down Notre Dame to help the Big Ten go back-to-back. Then this past season, Indiana won the championship over Miami, becoming the first 16-0 team in the College Football Playoff era.

It is becoming quite clear that the Big Ten is at the top of college football, and this year’s NFL Draft cemented that. With another national championship next season, the Big Ten could be looking at one of the best runs in college football history.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) completes a reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

USC’s NFL Draft Outlook

With Lemon’s selection, USC adds to its history of NFL first-round picks and hopes to continue that in future years. As the third receiver off the board, Lemon has a great opportunity to find success in the NFL with his versatile skill set and physical play style.

Looking ahead to the rest of the draft, there is a great chance that the Trojans will see a few more of their players selected from both sides of the ball. A few names to watch for are safety Kamari Ramsey, wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane, edge rusher Anthony Lucas, and safety Bishop Fitzgerald.

In a conference like the Big Ten, USC has shown it can stack up and develop top talent like Lemon that could find consistent success in the NFL.

Throughout the rest of the draft, it will be interesting to see how many more Trojans get selected and if the Big Ten can assert itself as the best conference during the 2026 NFL Draft.

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