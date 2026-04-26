Where the USC Trojans' NFL Draft Class Ranks in School History

Three USC Trojans prospects were selected over the course of the 2026 NFL Draft which ended on Saturday with the No. 257 overall pick.

USC Trojans NFL Draft Class

Here are the three draft picks out of USC in 2026:

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver Makai Lemon poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC program has a rich history of sending players to the NFL Draft, so the Trojans' draft class of three prospects is relatively underwhelming when compared to some of the most talented rosters in team history.

There have been 73 NFL Drafts in which the USC Trojans have sent at least four or more players to the next level, and the program record is currently 15 NFL Draft picks, set in 1953. Here is a breakdown of the best NFL Draft classes in USC history:

15 draft picks: 1953 (1)

14 draft picks: 1977, 1975 (2)

12 draft picks: 1944 (1)

11 draft picks: 2009, 2006, 1983, 1968 (4)

10 draft picks: 2008, 1990, 1973, 1971, 1946 (5)

9 draft picks: 2011, 1986, 1981, 1980, 1978, 1974, 1970, 1945, 1940 (9)

8 draft picks: 1991, 1979, 1969 (3)

7 draft picks: 2024, 2010, 1966, 1958, 1955, 1950 (6)

6 draft picks: 2015, 1996, 1995, 1972, 1965, 1954 (6)

5 draft picks: 2021, 2017, 2007, 2005, 2003, 2000, 1999, 1992, 1989, 1985, 1982, 1967, 1961, 1960, 1957, 1952, 1951, 1958 (18)

4 draft picks: 2023, 2019, 2018, 2016, 2013, 2004, 1997, 1994, 1987, 1984, 1976, 1964, 1962, 1949, 1947, 1941, 1939 (17)

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since the 1937 NFL Draft, the Trojans have sent three players to the league in 11 different years, including the 2025 NFL Draft that saw cornerback Jaylin Smith, running back Woody Marks, and center Jonah Monheim selected out of USC.

USC Trojans' NFL Draft Highlights

USC's draft was highlighted by former Trojans star receiver Makai Lemon, who went No. 20 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. Already a high-profile prospect, Lemon went viral during the first round of the draft thanks to videos of him on the phone with the Pittsburgh Steelers before the Eagles traded up with the Dallas Cowboys and selected Lemon.

Additionally, former USC receiver Ja'Kobi Lane joining a Baltimore offense quarterbacked by Lamar Jackson has exciting potential with the Trojans prospects' knack for finding the end zone.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Kamari Ramsey (DB45) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Safety Kamari Ramsey had to wait until the first pick of the fifth round in order to hear his name called, but he joins a Texans secondary that already features two former Trojans in Jaylin Smith and Calen Bullock. In fact, Houston selecting Ramsey makes it three consecutive NFL Drafts in which the Texans have selected a defensive back prospect from the Trojans.

A few USC prospects that did go undrafted but have already signed free agent deals:

Safety Bishop Fitzgerald - Tennessee Titans

Linebacker Eric Gentry - Cincinnati Bengals

Tight end Lake McRee - Pittsburgh Steelers

Defensive back DeCarlos Nicholson - Cleveland Browns

Defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver - New Orleans Saints

Defensive lineman Anthony Lucas - Detroit Lions

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