Why USC Trojans' ESPN FPI Ranking Remains High After Win Against Purdue

The USC Trojans remained in the top five of ESPN's FPI Top 25 rankings after their 33-17 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in their Big Ten opener. Do the Trojans deserve to be ranked this high despite not beating a top 25 team?

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans beat the Purdue Boilermakers 33-17 on the road in its Big Ten opener on Saturday to move to 3-0 on the season. The Trojans' defense stepped up when it needed to the most and was ultimately the difference in the game for USC.

Trojans Safety Bishop Fitzgerald recorded two game-changing interceptions in the red zone, and the big man, defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett, collected a 70-yard interception return.

After the win against Purdue, USC stayed put at No. 5 in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI). Three of the four teams ranked ahead of the Trojans last week in the FPI are above USC after week 3. The teams ahead of USC are as follows: Oregon (No. 1), Ohio State (No. 2), Alabama (No. 3), and Georgia (No. 4).

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (0) runs the ball in for a touchdown after intercepting it during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

USC remains ranked as the third-highest Big Ten team in ESPN's updated FPI, once again behind the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks. USC has a chance to improve its FPI ranking as it looks to move to 4-0 with a win over Michigan State.

Penn State (No. 7), Michigan (No. 10), Indiana (No. 16), Nebraska (No. 17), and Illinois (No. 23) are the other five Big Ten teams ranked in ESPN's FPI Top 25 after the week 3 college football slate. Michigan is back in the rankings and surged all the way up to the top 10 after a dominating 63-3 win over Central Michigan on Saturday.

Nebraska also finds its way into the rankings as another 3-0 Big Ten team after a 59-7 rout over the Houston Christian Huskies on Saturday.

Why USC Remains So High in ESPN FPI Rankings

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands off the ball to Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Despite not winning against a ranked opponent like some of the other teams below USC in the ESPN FPI, the Trojans remain a top-five team in the rankings. Teams ranked below USC in the ESPN FPI Top 25 include Miami, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU, and Vanderbilt.

One of the main reasons the Trojans are so high in their rankings is their efficient offense. In their three wins against Missouri State, Georgia Southern, and Purdue, USC is averaging 55.0 points per game, which is the second-best in college football.

The Trojans are also ranked No. 1 in the country in total yards, averaging 604.0 yards per game. Critics will argue that most of these yards came against lower tier opponents in Missouri State and Georgia Southern, but USC proved this Saturday against an underrated Boilermakers defense led by new coach Barry Odom that their offense can be consistent against any team in the country.

USC starting quarterback Jayden Maiava also continues to be efficient for the Trojans. Through three weeks of the season, Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing with 989 yards and six touchdowns with a quarterback rating of 94.3.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Trojans also playing well on defense gives them a boost in the ESPN FPI USC leads the nation in sacks with 14 in three games, as their front seven continues to prove they have the potential to be one of the best in the Big Ten.

As long as USC continues to be consistent on offense against their opponents, it'll be highly ranked in the ESPN FPI Top 25.

CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

