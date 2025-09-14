Why USC Trojans' ESPN FPI Ranking Remains High After Win Against Purdue
The USC Trojans beat the Purdue Boilermakers 33-17 on the road in its Big Ten opener on Saturday to move to 3-0 on the season. The Trojans' defense stepped up when it needed to the most and was ultimately the difference in the game for USC.
Trojans Safety Bishop Fitzgerald recorded two game-changing interceptions in the red zone, and the big man, defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett, collected a 70-yard interception return.
After the win against Purdue, USC stayed put at No. 5 in the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI). Three of the four teams ranked ahead of the Trojans last week in the FPI are above USC after week 3. The teams ahead of USC are as follows: Oregon (No. 1), Ohio State (No. 2), Alabama (No. 3), and Georgia (No. 4).
USC remains ranked as the third-highest Big Ten team in ESPN's updated FPI, once again behind the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks. USC has a chance to improve its FPI ranking as it looks to move to 4-0 with a win over Michigan State.
Penn State (No. 7), Michigan (No. 10), Indiana (No. 16), Nebraska (No. 17), and Illinois (No. 23) are the other five Big Ten teams ranked in ESPN's FPI Top 25 after the week 3 college football slate. Michigan is back in the rankings and surged all the way up to the top 10 after a dominating 63-3 win over Central Michigan on Saturday.
Nebraska also finds its way into the rankings as another 3-0 Big Ten team after a 59-7 rout over the Houston Christian Huskies on Saturday.
Why USC Remains So High in ESPN FPI Rankings
Despite not winning against a ranked opponent like some of the other teams below USC in the ESPN FPI, the Trojans remain a top-five team in the rankings. Teams ranked below USC in the ESPN FPI Top 25 include Miami, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU, and Vanderbilt.
One of the main reasons the Trojans are so high in their rankings is their efficient offense. In their three wins against Missouri State, Georgia Southern, and Purdue, USC is averaging 55.0 points per game, which is the second-best in college football.
The Trojans are also ranked No. 1 in the country in total yards, averaging 604.0 yards per game. Critics will argue that most of these yards came against lower tier opponents in Missouri State and Georgia Southern, but USC proved this Saturday against an underrated Boilermakers defense led by new coach Barry Odom that their offense can be consistent against any team in the country.
USC starting quarterback Jayden Maiava also continues to be efficient for the Trojans. Through three weeks of the season, Maiava leads the Big Ten in passing with 989 yards and six touchdowns with a quarterback rating of 94.3.
The Trojans also playing well on defense gives them a boost in the ESPN FPI USC leads the nation in sacks with 14 in three games, as their front seven continues to prove they have the potential to be one of the best in the Big Ten.
As long as USC continues to be consistent on offense against their opponents, it'll be highly ranked in the ESPN FPI Top 25.