USC Receiver Terrell Anderson Gets Candid on Hardest ACC Cornerback He Faced

Wide receiver Terrell Anderson is feeling newly sharpened being with the USC Trojans.

He's fresh off dealing with the ACC rigors at North Carolina State. Despite that conference being looked down upon by many compared to the SEC and Big Ten, Anderson still faced his share of Sunday talent.

But one came to his mind after sitting down with Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI.

Which Cornerback Tested Terrell Anderson the Most

North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Anderson took in his first-ever USC Media Day on Aug. 3, with his Raleigh days emerging as a topic along with adjusting to coach Lincoln Riley.

The 6-2 newcomer faced some stout future NFL cornerbacks before USC, including Clemson's Aveion Terrell (Atlanta Falcons), Cal's Nohl Williams (Kansas City Chiefs), Duke's Chandler Rivers (Baltimore Ravens), and even Notre Dame's Leonard Moore, arguably the nation's top college cornerback this season.

But Anderson didn't name any of those aforementioned defenders as the hardest one he faced. He told USC Trojans on SI that a Green Bay Packers corner gave him the most fits: Brandon Cisse, also a former NC State teammate of his.

"I was a freshman when he was a sophomore. I was working with Brandon a lot," Anderson recalled. "He was physical at the line of scrimmage."

Yet, physicality in press man wasn't Cisse's biggest strength as Anderson remembered.

"He was twitchy and fast. Even when you beat him, he could recover faster than you think," Anderson said.

Where Brandon Cisse Landed Before Packers Career Launched

Green Bay Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse (2) is shown at training camp Friday, July 31, 2026 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cisse arrived first in Raleigh as a three-star cornerback out of Lakewood High in Sumter, South Carolina. Plus, he came one year before NC State coach Dave Doeren lured Anderson via the 2024 recruiting class.

The 5-11 Cisse picked off one pass in a span of 22 games, but largely because opposing quarterbacks hesitated to test his side. He left the Wolfpack breaking up five passes in 2024, during Anderson's true freshman campaign there.

Cisse tested the transfer portal waters and stayed within the Carolinas, by landing with the South Carolina Gamecocks. He picked off his second-career collegiate interception while matching his previous best of five pass breakups. And did it facing the SEC gauntlet.

Cisse's explosive mix of athleticism and violent press-man ability sparked second-round conversations by draft experts, notably NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein. Sure enough, Cisse fell to the Green Bay Packers as the 20th pick of day two (52nd overall).

Anderson believes the practice battles with Cisse became an iron-sharpens-iron moment for the wideout. He also had him beyond prepared for what lies ahead.

Terrell Anderson on Facing Future Big Ten Stars at Cornerback

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) catches a pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC's 2026 gauntlet will feature some cornerback cornerstones the Trojans will face. Oregon shutdown defender Brandon Finney Jr. rises as the first home conference challenge for Anderson on Sept. 26. Versatile Zion Tracy from Penn State is one more big challenge for the ex-ACC receiver and USC on Oct. 10.

But Anderson is more focused on sharpening himself, not who lies ahead gauntlet-wise at cornerback. He also believes that USC's secondary, featuring high-profile Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams, is now molding him too.

"They're going to push you to be better, and they'll help me thrive," Anderson said.

Anderson brings 53 career receptions with 787 yards and six touchdowns in tow to USC.

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