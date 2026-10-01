How USC Receiver Terrell Anderson Can Quietly Become a Difference Maker

After seeing virtually no action on offense in the first four games, junior receiver Terrell Anderson found his way into the No. 18 USC Trojans' receiver rotation in this past Saturday night’s loss to the No. 15 Oregon Ducks.

Anderson was the lone addition the Trojans made at receiver in the transfer portal.

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The NC State transfer and former top-100 recruit in the 2024 class was expected to be a major contributor in a young and inexperienced receiver room. Anderson appeared in every game over the past two seasons with the Wolfpack and is coming off a breakout sophomore year in 2025.

However, an injury halfway through fall camp cost him the first two games of the season, and the emergence of those young receivers ultimately cost the junior receiver a spot in the rotation.

Finding a Role in USC’s Offense

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs after a catch against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anderson made his season debut in Week 2 against Louisiana and played just four offensive snaps. The following week against Rutgers, he took over punt return duties but did not record a single offensive snap.

The same question was constantly being asked: Where is Terrell Anderson? And there were no answers. It presented another question: Was this another Prince Strachan situation?

Last season, the Trojans gave the former Boise State receiver a massive NIL deal. Similarly, Strachan was expected to be a significant contributor but was third on the depth chart coming out of fall camp.

Strachan caught one pass for 25 yards in the second half of the season opener, and it was the only game he appeared in with the Trojans before jumping back into the portal and ending up at West Virginia.

Anderson’s situation is a little different because he was legitimately hurt and even with Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane’s departure to the NFL, USC has more overall talent in the receiver room this year. Anderson is also a proven player at the Power Four level.

But the injuries have piled up at receiver. Star freshman Trent Mosley suffered a knee injury against Louisiana that will keep him out for an extended period of time. Sophomore Corey Simms suffered a knee injury against Rutgers, which means the Trojans are without two of their starting receivers.

Anderson played a season-high 24 offensive snaps against Oregon in Week 4. He caught two passes for 50 yards. It’s a small sample size, but it’s his first real action in the Trojans offense, and he showcased the ability to create explosive plays with receptions of 22 and 28 yards.

Outlook of New-Look Receiver Room

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) catches a thirty-one yard pass for a touchdown against Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (6) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has been an instant star for USC. The local product leads the team in receptions and receiving yards. Quarterback Jayden Maiava needs someone to step up alongside Dixon-Wyatt with Mosley and Simms out of the lineup.

Freshman Boobie Feaster flashed with a big-time 27-yard catch in the third quarter. The top 50 overall prospect in the 2026 class has immense talent and could just be getting started.

Freshman Tron Baker has had bright moments this season. Tanook Hines has caught two touchdowns and was back in the starting lineup for the first time this season against Oregon. They need more from Hines, who burst onto the scene in the second half of his freshman season in 2025.

Zacharyus Williams has started in the slot the past two games with Mosley out of the lineup.

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