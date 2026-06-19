One Key Question for USC Receiver Trent Mosley Before Freshman Season

USC freshman receiver Trent Mosley was a prized recruit in the Trojans No. 1 class coming out of Santa Margarita (Calif.).

The Trojans were able to land the four-star recruit over Notre Dame, his parents alma mater, as they began to regain control of their state on the trail. Mosley had a strong case for being USC’s most impressive freshman this spring.

Now, can he translate that into success in the fall?

Trent Mosley Carries Momentum into Spring Practice

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

Mosley burst onto the scene as a freshman at Santa Margarita and became a national recruit. He was the Trinity League co-Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore, a conference with no shortage of elite high school prospects. And in his senior season, he took it to a different level.

For the last decade, the state of California was dominated by St. John Bosco and Mater Dei. That changed in 2025 with Santa Margarita becoming the first school other than their Trinity League rivals to win the CIF Southern Section Division I Championship and Open Division Championship since 2015.

So, what changed this past fall? Santa Margarita had Mosley, it’s that simple. In those final two games, he registered 21 receptions for 482 yards and seven total touchdowns. He accounted for 10 total touchdowns in his school’s improbable run.

His stellar senior season earned him California MaxPreps Player of the Year and first team All-American honors. And when he stepped onto the practice field in early March, Mosley just picked up where he left off in December. He quickly made an impression on the veterans and coaches on both sides of the ball had lofty admiration for the freshman receiver after spring practice.

Wide Receiver Competition

USC Trojans inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage | USC Trojans inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage

With the departure of Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon, the Trojans have a void in the slot.

Mosley emerged as a favorite to slide into that position after the spring. He has a very similar skillset and stature as Lemon, but Mosley probably has better straight-line speed. They are also both from Orange County. Lemon is naturally soft spoken and approaches every day with a workmanlike attitude. He was all about his craft, and Mosley carries himself the same way.

"The thing that I'd love to give Trent the most credit for is not just the plays that he made in practice but the way that he prepared himself each day to go out there and execute what he's doing on every play,” said offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard in April. “And for a freshman that just got here, I think that was the most impressive thing. Just the lack of mental mistakes."

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Mosley is dynamic in space and plays much bigger than his 5-foot-10, 180-pound frame. One source this spring stated the Trojans made it clear they intend to utilize Mosley’s vast skillset in various ways. He can be a factor in the return game and help fill that void left by Lemon as well.

Mosley will continue battling redshirt sophomore Zacharyus Williams and redshirt freshman Romero Ison in fall camp. But the local star is going to be very hard to keep off the field from day one.

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