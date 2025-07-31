USC Trojans Receiver Turning Heads Of NFL Draft Scouts
USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon is coming off a 52-reception, 764-yard, and three-touchdown season in 2024, where he established himself as the go-to weapon in a loaded wide receiver room. Lemon’s capabilities weren’t limited to catching passes; he was also one of the better returners in college football, averaging 27 yards per kickoff return. Lemon’s presence was felt in a multitude of ways for the Trojans.
Now, Lemon enters the 2025 season as one of the more popular NFL prospects in the country, especially in a class where there’s no clear-cut option for the best wide receivers in the class.
According to Pro Football Focus, Lemon is not only the No. 1 slot wide receiver in the class entering the season, he’s the No. 1 wide receiver in the class overall as of today.
What The Experts Say:
“Lemon isn’t just my top wide receiver in the slot category; he’s my WR1 overall heading into the 2026 draft cycle. The reason? Separation. His 85.6 receiving grade in 2024 was one of the best in this group, and he posted it as a true sophomore in his first year as a full-time contributor,” PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema said.
“Lemon’s play speed jumps off the tape. His sharp footwork and body control already allow him to create consistent separation on releases and route breaks against both zone and man coverage. Over his career, he’s earned an 84.0% open target rate, putting him in the 93rd percentile for separation,” Sikkema added.
“A top five selection for a wide receiver is pretty lofty, especially for one with only a single season of production under their belt. But given the overall ability and work ethic of Lemon, it's a safer bet than most that he will not only continue to be a playmaker in his junior season but improve upon it. Yes, the play of Maiava (or any quarterback) under center does dictate the overall ceiling (and floor) for Lemon, but the junior still had a big impact last year despite inconsistent quarterback play,” said Chris Trevino of 247 Sports.
2025 USC SEASON
Lemon has expectations through the roof this season, but he’s earned that weight of those lofty projections through his play. The belief that he’ll be one of the more productive receivers in the country and then go on to be one of the, if not the highest, drafted wide receiver in the next NFL draft is rooted in what he was able to do to close out last season and how much better he’s reportedly gotten since.
Lemon’s role in coach Lincoln Riley’s offense should be enough to have a career-best season, and should the Trojans have the team success they are capable of, the individual accolades and achievements would take care of themselves. Pressure is a privilege, and the Trojans have plenty this season, but the rewards on the other end of that far outweigh the negative side.