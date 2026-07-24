USC Trojans That Reclassified as Recruits

Reclassifying has always been prevalent in college basketball, but it has become more common in college football, particularly in the NIL era.

Some recruits feel they are ready to make the leap following their junior year. The high school season can also be taxing, especially for players that have long seasons while facing premier competition every step of the way.

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC freshman receiver Boobie Feaster pointed to it as one of the many reasons why he decided to reclassify from the 2027 to the 2026 class. In two of three seasons, Feaster won of state championship playing at the 6A level for DeSoto (Texas), including last fall, where he played 16 games, and his season went two weeks past the early signing day in December. His shortest season at DeSoto was 14 games.

Examples of Reclassifying Around College Football

Feaster just turned 17 years old a couple of days after arriving on campus in late May. Alabama junior receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams reclassified and played his freshman year at 17 in 2024 and was an instant star. His head coach, Kalen DeBoer, announced during SEC Media Days that he is set to graduate this December at 19 years old. Miami doesn’t reach the national championship game last year without sophomore receiver Malachi Toney reclassifying.

Former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers reclassified and spent one semester at Ohio State before transferring back home and finding success in Austin. But with every success story, there’s ones with players that haven't panned out, or we're still waiting for them to pop.

Alabama redshirt junior quarterback Austin Mack still has not started a college game, appearing in just five. He’s batting former five-star Keelon Russell to be the starter in Tuscaloosa this year. Former Oregon receiver Kyler Kasper caught six passes in four seasons and is now at BYU. Former North Carolina five-star cornerback Tony Grimes is at his fourth school since 2020.

Former LSU quarterback Colin Hurley has not found his footing in college football and former Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons is hoping to find his at Missouri.

Reclassified Players at USC

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jahkeem Stewart was originally the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class before reclassifying two months before the early signing period in December 2024 and ultimately choosing USC. The New Orleans native arrived on campus with a ton of physical talent and elite size but had not played in a live game in almost two years.

He quickly proved to be a player with a bright future, earning Freshman All-American honors, despite playing the entire season with a stress fracture in his foot. Cornerback RJ Sermons also reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 class after a stellar track season.

Originally, a five-star recruit and No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class, Sermons arrived just before the start of fall camp a year ago with the understanding his first season on campus was to prepare him for this upcoming season as he battles for a spot. Sermons not only transformed his body in year one on campus but also his everyday approach after getting acclimated to college life.

Feaster was originally a five-star recruit and No. 1 receiver in the 2027 class. The three-time MaxPeps All-American is expected to factor into the receiver rotation immediately.

Tight end Mark Bowman remained a five-star recruit after reclassifying and is set to be one of the highest paid freshmen this season. The Mater Dei (Calif.) product brings an advanced skillset to Los Angeles and is someone that is expected to be a day one starter.

Reclassified Commit in 2027 Recruiting Class

USC Trojans inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage | USC Trojans inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage

When Hamilton (Ariz.) four-star receiver Roye Oliver III committed to USC in March, the expectation was that he would reclassify to the 2027 class, which eventually happened in May.

Oliver is coming off a sophomore season for the ages, where he hauled in 92 receptions for 1,839 yards and a state-record 29 receiving touchdowns, which earned him 2025 MaxPreps Sophomore of the Year and first team All-American honors alongside Feaster and freshman receiver Trent Mosley. He was originally rated as a five-star recruit and top 20 overall prospect in the 2028 class.

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