Why USC Receiver Ja’Kobi Lane Was a Big Winner at NFL Scouting Combine

USC Trojans receiver Ja’Kobi Lane took center stage at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.

Lane put on a show in front of all 32 teams inside Lucas Oil Stadium that will assuredly leave a lasting impression as the draft process rolls on.

Ja’Kobi Lane Shines in Indianapolis

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Lane measured in at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds with 32 5/8-inch arms and 10 1/2-inch hands. He impressed with a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash, 40-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-9 broad jump.

The Trojans receiver dazzled on the field. In the gauntlet he glided straight down the line and showed off his natural hands from different catch points, reaching a speed of 19.29 miles per hour, sixth among receivers.

While running routes, Lane made a diving catch along the sideline that drew a big reaction from the broadcast and crowd. He showcased his vertical threat ability and finished the workout by showing off his athleticism with a backflip celebration, something he grew accustomed to doing before games this season.

Lane did not take part in the three-cone drill or 20-yard shuttle at the combine. He will save those for USC’s Pro Day on March 12. All eyes were on Lane’s 40-time the combine and he aced it. His vertical and broad jump were fantastic, which means he’s highly unlikely to do either again at the Pro Day.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s a deep and talented receiver class but after a strong showing in Indianapolis, Lane continuous to stack his case to be a day two pick in April.

In addition to the Trojans Pro Day next Thursday, teams are scheduling visits with potential prospects. All 32 teams can invite up to 30 prospects into their facility in for visits.

Ja’Kobi Lane’s NFL Draft Evaluation

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What Lane showed on Saturday, reflects his game tape. Lane developed a knack for spectacular catches over the past couple of seasons. From highlight reel one-handed catches to a wide catch radius that made him a quarterback friendly target.

Lane is a massive red zone target, reeling in 16 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He does a great job of using every bit of his large frame to box out defenders around the goal line.

He became a key deep threat for quarterback Jayden Maiava in 2025 and was able to create separation with his long strides. Lane has added something new to his game in each of his three seasons at Southern Cal. He became more detailed in every aspect of his game and at 21-years-old, has only scratched the surface of the player he can continue to grow into.

Lane is the latest in a long line of great college receivers that were developed under USC receivers coach Dennis Simmons. From two-time Biletnikoff Award winner Michael Crabtree at Texas Tech to CeeDee Lamb, Marquise Brown and Biletnikoff Award winner Dede Westbrook at Oklahoma to Jordan Addison at USC.