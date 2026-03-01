Next Steps for USC’s Makai Lemon, Ja’Kobi Lane After NFL Scouting Combine

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone for the USC Trojans star receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane.

The two generated plenty of buzz coming into and out of the combine this past week. With the draft process moving forward, what is the next for Lemon and Lane?

Upcoming USC Trojans Pro Day

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Lemon is projected to hear his name called in the front half of the first round. He only took part in the position drills on Saturday and is set to do on-field testing at the USC Pro Day on March 12.

Lemon was measured at 5-foot-11, which matches what he was listed as on the Trojans roster, and weighed 191 pounds. He dropped the first pass of the gauntlet drill but everything else was smooth. While running routes, Lemon had an exceptional all hands catch down the field.

The Southern California native displayed great short area quickness and agility this past season and should test well in the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle at the Pro Day. Scouts are going to want to know how fast is his straight-line speed in the 40-yard dash.

He is competing with Ohio State’s Carnell Tate to be the first receiver off the board and a strong showing in a couple of weeks, could create some intrigue at the top of the draft.

Lane was a big winner when the receivers hit the field at the combine on Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound receiver ran an impressive 4.47 in the 40-yard dash. He showed his lower body explosiveness with a 40-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-9 broad jump.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Trojans receiver shined in the gauntlet drill and running routes on the field. Lane made a sensational diving catch along the sideline that drew a ton of attention from those in-attendance and showed off his vertical threat ability.

There’s no need for Lane to run the 40 or jump again. His straight line speed was impressive, now the attention turns to his short area quickness in the 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill at the USC Pro Day.

Lane is carrying a ton of momentum heading into event and can solidify himself as a day two pick in next month’s NFL Draft with another strong outing.

NFL Top 30 Visits

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All 32 teams are scheduling visits with potential prospects. They are each permitted to invite up to 30 prospects into their facility in for visits.

The visits are very important for medical evaluations, gaining knowledge about the players on-field skillet but also a broader understanding of their personalities and who they are off the field.

At the combine, players are well-prepared by agents for their 15-minute meetings with organizations. It’s harder to prepare for a more intimate full day visit. Lane has a big, infectious personality that can resonate well with teams. Lemon, as exhibited in his combine presser, is all locked in on playing ball.