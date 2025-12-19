The USC Trojans' Recruit That Could Have Biggest Impact On Defense Next Season

There is much for USC Trojans fans to be excited about as the No. 1 2026 recruiting class is set to arrive in Los Angeles next season. It is set to be the Trojans' first No. 1 recruiting class in almost 20 years. While there are many players to be excited about entering next season, there is one particular player who could make a significant impact on the Trojans' effort to reach the College Football Playoff and compete for a championship in coach Lincoln Riley’s fifth season as coach for USC.

ESPN recently listed the most impactful 2026 recruit for every Power 4 team entering the 2026 season. For the Trojans, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui is the recruit who was listed as the most impactful for USC next season.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Why Topui's Addition Benefits USC's Defense Entering 2026

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) is stopped by USC Trojans defensive tackle Keeshawn Silver (9) at the 7-yard line in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Topui is rated as a four-star recruit out of Mater Dei High School and the No. 10-ranked defensive lineman nationally, per 247Sports. Topui is one of several recruits in USC’s 2026 recruiting class who played at Mater Dei High School. A pair of four-star recruits, including tight end Mark Bowman and wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, are among the top players in USC’s 2026 recruiting class that played with Topui at Mater Dei.

Topui will be a valuable addition to USC’s defensive line and defense as a whole entering the 2026 season. USC’s defense has shown great development in its physicality under defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. With championship aspirations entering the 2026 season, the performance of USC’s defense will be crucial in the Trojans' achieving their goals, and Topui looks to contribute to that effort.

The Trojans are adding a defensive lineman who is known for his explosiveness, which will benefit USC's defense at the line of scrimmage. During his junior and senior seasons with Mater Dei, Topui recorded 19.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Topui excels at stopping the run, which will be crucial when the Trojans face some of the top running backs in the Big Ten next season.

Key Returners For USC's Defense Next Season

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Topui is set to join a defensive line for the Trojans that is expected to return several key pieces. Returning players for USC include a talented group of defensive ends, Jahkeem Stewart, Kameryn Crawford, and Braylan Shelby, all of whom are coming off impressive performances this season. Defensive tackle Jide Abasiri is also one of the players on USC’s defense who is expected to take a major leap forward next season, after collecting 32 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble this year.

Santa Margarita Catholic High School defensive lineman Simote Katoanga is another talented recruit who will complement Topui well next season for the Trojans. Katoanga is rated as a four-star recruit, per 247Sports, and is the No. 25 defensive lineman nationally.

