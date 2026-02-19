USC Star Sophomore Is the Trojans' Biggest Key to Success on Offense

Heading into the 2026 college football season, USC Trojans receiver Tanook hines is going from a complimentary piece to the centerpiece of one of the conference's top offenses. After flashing as a true freshman in 2025, Hines now enters his sophomore season as the projected No. 1 wide receiver for the Trojans.

With Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon and fellow standout receiver Ja'Kobi Lane off to the NFL, the baton has officially been passed. If USC is going to maintain a top-five offense nationally in 2026, Hines’ development from promising deep threat to dependable lead option will determine whether that projection becomes reality.

From Flash Plays to Featured Role

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Although his opportunities were limited, Hines' breakout moments weren't subtle. He caught five passes for 67 yards against Notre Dame Fighting Irish in mid-October. Then came his statement performance against the Oregon Ducks on Nov. 22, six receptions, 141 yards, and a touchdown in a high-pressure environment.

The true confirmation came in the Alamo Bowl against TCU Horned Frogs. With Lemon and Lane opting out to prepare for the 2026 NFL Draft, Hines became quarterback Jayden Maiava’s primary option. TCU had no answer. Six catches. 163 yards. Consistent separation. Explosive after the catch. Despite the loss, USC coach Lincoln Riley did not hold back his praise for the young receiver speaking almost prophetically of his expectations for the rising sophomore this upcoming season.

“Yeah, it was fun to see him kind of rise up in that moment and kind of assume that role. He was pretty unguardable tonight, to be honest. The only times they really guarded him is when they tackled him. So, yeah, he did a great job. He's going to be a hell of a player here," said Riley.

Hines finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards in 2025, but context matters. He did it as the third, sometimes fourth, read in a loaded receiver room. Now the coverage tilts his way. Now the safety help rotates toward his side. Now he has to win when defenses game-plan for him specifically. That’s the jump from “talented” to “elite.”

MORE: USC Fans Will Love Makai Lemon's Player Comparison Before the NFL Draft

MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About New USC Defensive Tackles Coach Skyler Jones

MORE: The Biggest Question USC Faces at Running Back

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Why His Speed Changes Everything

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The path to Hines shining as a No. 1 stems from the one skill that flashed the most during his freshman season: his speed. Hines carved a role out for himself in the Trojans high-powered offense as a vertical threat who could take the top off the offense. The numbers suggest that he wasn't just good at it, but he was one of the best in the nation at it.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hines’ 11 receptions on deep targets led all true freshman wide receivers nationally. That isn’t just production, that’s field-stretching gravity. And gravity matters in USC Trojans’ offensive structure. It especially fits when he has a quarterback like Jayden Maiava who is not afraid to push the ball downfield.

Maiava averaged 9.2 yards per pass attempt last season, tied for sixth nationally alongside Julian Sayin of the Ohio State Buckeyes. In Lincoln Riley’s vertical Air Raid principles, the deep ball isn’t simply a luxury. It’s foundational.

The space Hines can create in the passing game for others has the chance to play a huge role in making things easier for freshman tight end Mike Bowman and incoming freshman receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Ethan Feaster. It also keeps the box lighter for the running back tandem of King Miller and Waymond Jordan.

Hines isn’t just replacing Lemon and Lane. His best skillset completely restructures the offense in a way that both makes him a big play machine and facilitates easier looks in coverage Maiava with all the space that he opens up.

The Top-Five Offense Question

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Last season, USC ranked third in the conference in scoring (35.9 points per game) and first in total offense (465.5 yards per game). That wasn’t accidental. It was structural dominance. There is turnover in the receiver room. There is increased defensive attention coming his way. But there is also a quarterback who trusts him, a system built for speed, and proof that he can deliver when elevated.

If Hines makes the sophomore leap from explosive option to consistent dominator, USC could have the top offense in the conference. If he doesn’t, the margin narrows quickly. Feels safe to say that offense will go as far as its new No. 1 wide receiver takes it.