USC Trojans Lead For 4-Star Recruit Gavin Day? Arizona, Iowa Pushing For Commitment
The USC Trojans have had strong momentum in recruiting the class of 2026, and a top target that the Trojans are pushing for is four-star safety Gavin Day. The Trojans are on his top list of schools, but USC coach Lincoln Riley and the staff will have to make a stronger push.
Per On3, Day is a four-star safety from the class of 2026. He is the No. 2 player from Nevada, the No. 38 safety, and the No. 471 recruit in the nation.
Day has been on several visits this spring, including to Southern California to visit the USC Trojans. He has narrowed his list down to about six schools that are serious contenders, USC, Arizona, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Iowa, and Utah.
Day has locked in three official visits, starting with the Iowa Hawkeyes, followed by the Arizona Wildcats and Utah Utes. He has not scheduled an official with USC, but if the Trojans want to make a push for the four-star safety, they will most likely host him for an official visit.
“In late June or early in July, I will commit. Official visits will be pretty huge for me. It will the school’s last chance to push for me, so I expect them to put it all on the table. The visits will be fun, but very important,” Day told On3.
“Relationship with the staff, having a chance to play early and playing for a staff who can make me a better young man and player will be what it comes down to,” Day said.
Day last visited the Trojans in March, which is keeping USC higher up on his list. Getting to know the coaching staff was a key aspect of the visit.
“It was really good,” Day told On3 in March. “USC is really applying the pressure. I had a bunch of great talks with Coach Riley, Coach Ryan, Coach Lynn, and Coach Belk.”
With the pressure USC is putting, the next step will be to try to lock in an official visit with the four-star safety. Riley and the Trojans have had major momentum with recruiting the class of 2026.
USC is the No. 1 ranked team in the nation for the class of 2026. A commitment from four-star offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe on May 1 pushed the Trojans back up to the No. 1 spot.
Day could join an elite group of defensive recruits joining the Trojans in 2026. USC has received 26 commitments, including five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin and five-star cornerback RJ Sermons. The Trojans recently received a commitment from four-star cornerback Elbert Hill.
“We’re now kind of in a period we’re starting to transition more into really being what we want to be long term, which is a high school developmental program. Given our location, given our school, our history, the staff we’ve put together, we feel like that’s the best path forward for USC now to take that next step,” Riley told CBS Sports’ Josh Pate.
“I think recruiting is always a great barometer with where your program's at right,” Riley continued. “You’ve got high school players that a lot of these guys are recruiting have the option to go just about anywhere in the country they want to.”
The USC Trojans are building what could be an elite defense for multiple years. This offseason USC hired linebackers coach Rob Ryan, a big addition to a staff with defensive lines coach Eric Henderson, and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. On top of the coaching staff, USC is bringing in elite recruits.