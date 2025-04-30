UCLA Bruins Coach DeShaun Foster Throws Shade At USC Trojans, NFL Draft
The USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins have one of the most famous rivalries in college sports. The cross-town rivalry for who is the best team in Los Angeles is something to watch each year. UCLA coach DeShaun Foster took a shot at the USC Trojans following the 2025 NFL Draft.
Foster is no stranger to the rivalry between UCLA and USC. Foster played running back for the Bruins from 1998-2001. Foster took the UCLA coaching job in 2024, and in one season produced five NFL Draft picks.
“I’ll talk about the draft now. We have five players drafted, two in the first round. Really excited about that. I mean two in the second round, sorry about that,” Foster said. “We had the most draft picks out of all the California schools, so make sure you guys post that, okay? Out of all of the California schools. That’s everybody in California. UCLA had more draft picks than them.”
UCLA was tied at No. 5 for most players selected among Big Ten teams. The Bruins had more players selected than USC, Michigan State, and Nebraska. In the second round, linebacker Carson Schwesinger was selected by the Cleveland Browns and edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo was selected by the Tennessee Titans.
UCLA also had a couple of day three picks, including linebacker Kain Medrano in the sixth round, defensive tackle Jay Toia, and tight end Moliki Matavauo in the seventh round.
The USC Trojans had three players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The highest-drafted player was cornerback Jaylin Smith, who was selected in the third round by the Houston Texans.
The next day in the fourth round, running back Woody Marks was also selected by the Texans. The 2024 teammates will be reuniting in Houston. The third player USC had drafted was In the seventh round, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected former USC Trojans center Jonah Monheim.
The USC Trojans are currently excelling in recruiting, which Foster also brought up in his press conference. Foster wanted to send a message to recruits that the UCLA Bruins send players to the NFL.
“We want to let the local talent know that if you want to get to the pros and play in the NFL you can do that here at UCLA," Foster said.
The USC Trojans have the No. 2 ranked recruiting class of 2026 in the nation, and the No. 1 ranked class in the Big Ten, per On3. Of the 23 commits so far, 61 percent have been in-state recruits. The Trojans are looking to dominate in-state recruiting, challenging the UCLA Bruins.
The UCLA Bruins class of 2026 is ranked No. 33 in the nation and No. 10 in the Big Ten, per On3. They have received just four commitments so far, two of which are from California.
The season has not yet begun and the rivalry is already heating up. The USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins will face off in the final week of the regular season on Nov. 29. The USC Trojans got the best of UCLA in 2024, winning 19-13.