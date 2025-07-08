All Trojans

USC Trojans Pushing For 4-Star Recruit Jalen Lott Over Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks?

Will four-star wide receiver recruit Jalen Lott commit to the USC Trojans over the Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns? Landing Lott would be a huge get for USC coach Lincoln Riley, after four-star Ethan "Boobie" Feaster committed to the Trojans.

Bri Amaranthus

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley signals to the offense during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Will four-star wide receiver recruit Jalen Lott commit to the USC Trojans over the Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns? Landing Lott would be a huge get for USC coach Lincoln Riley, after four-star receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster committed to the Trojans on July 4.

Lott will announce his commitment on July 8. Maybe the Trojans can make a late push but it appears the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are in prime position to land the elite receiver prospect, who could potentially play on either side of the ball.

USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley pushing for 4-star recruit Jalen Lott over Oregon Ducks
Multiple recruiting experts have logged predictions for Lott to choose the Ducks. Oregon has a 82.2 percent chance to land Lott, while Texas has a 13.7 percent chance and USC is third (1.0 percent,) according to On3's recruiting prediction machine.

Lott has taken official visits to USC, Georgia, LSU, Texas and Oregon. The Texas legacy visited the Longhorns a whopping five times. His father, James Lott, played cornerback for Texas in the 1980s while his mother, Fey Lott, played for the Texas women's basketball team in the late '80s and early '90s.

Lott also has a tie to the Trojans as his sister Falyn Lott is on the women’s track team at USC.

His most recent visit to USC was on the weekend of his June 6-8 with USC commit quarterback Jonas Williams, who is expected to be the Trojans future.

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during their first practice of the spring season on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during their first practice of the spring season on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most versatile playmakers in the 2026 class, Lott's commitment would be massive for USC, as he could potentially join D'Anton Lynn's defense or Riley's offense... or both.

The 6-foot, 170-pound prospect brings dynamic two-way ability but likely will play wide receiver at the next level.

During his junior season at Panther Creek, Lott racked up 1,111 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 85 catches. He added 106 rushing yards and four scores on the ground, while also throwing for a 55-yard touchdown, showcasing his versatility and playmaking instincts.

USC and General Manager Chad Bowden are the hottest team on the recruiting trail. USC currently has 31 committed players for its No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class. The Trojans have the No. 1 ranked recruiting class per On3, 247, ESPN and Rivals.

The most recent commit, Feaster picked USC over the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M. The Aggies have the No. 3 ranked recruiting class, and if Feaster had committed to Texas A&M instead, that could have possibly knocked the Trojans out of the top spot.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With the addition of Feaster, the USC Trojans' class of 2026 has reached 31 commitments. Of the incoming recruits, the team has received commitments from one five-star and 20 four-star players.

While Lott may not want to join a class that already has Feaster, Riley made a strong impression on Lott during his official visit.

“Definitely my relationship with Coach Riley and Coach Simmons — with Coach Riley being an offensive mastermind, playing in a system like that — you’re guaranteed to get the ball,” Lott told Rivals. “You’re going to get massive production each year, and they can build me up to be one of the best WR I can be in that system.”

Can't overlook Texas, who remains a contender as well.

