Local Defensive Back Recruit Schedules Key Visit With USC Trojans

Mission Viejo (Calif.) 2028 four-star defensive back Jordan Hicks has locked in a game day visit with No. 14 USC for its season opener against San Jose State on Aug. 29, according to 247Sports' Blair Angulo. Hicks will also take trips to schools like UCLA, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Oregon during the fall.

As the Trojans continue to build a fence around Southern California in recruiting, the versatile defensive back is a high priority target for them in the 2028 cycle.

USC Trojans Pushing to Keep Jordan Hicks In-State

Mission Viejo (Calif.) 2028 four-star defensive back Jordan Hicks | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Hicks picked up an offer from his hometown school during a visit to the Coliseum last October to watch USC defeat Michigan. He was on campus twice in the spring and was able to connect with several freshmen he grew up with playing with or against.

Hicks worked out at USC in June and has been able to continue strengthening his relationship with cornerback coach Trovon Reed.

Damien (Calif.) 2027 four-star safety commit Gavin Williams is leading the charge for Hicks. The two of them have known each other since they were 12 from their youth football days.

“That's my guy, I grew up with him,” Hicks said. “He is talking to me the most about USC and what we could do there."

2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks | 2028 Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 four-star cornerback Danny Lang is also making his pitch for Hicks to join them in Los Angeles.

Hicks has several high-profile schools in pursuit of him but has maintained things are wide-open in his recruitment as it continues to heat up heading into his junior season. While it's not everything, Hicks has acknowledged his familiarity with the players on USC's roster does play in their favor.

The Trojans will get the first crack at making a lasting impression on Hicks next weekend. The possibility of a return visit against Ohio State on Oct. 31 is also on the table.

Season Opener Visitor List Stacking Up

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USC’s visitor list for its season opener is starting to shape up with local talent. Servite (Calif.) four-star linebacker Allen “Cinco” Kennett V is also set to be in attendance. Kennett has been on campus three times since picking up an offer in March. He is a top target as Southern Cal pushes to extend its Trinity League pipeline.

“It feels like home over there,” Kennett said. “It's in my backyard too. I love Coach [Mike] Eckler, I love his energy. I think I work really well with him.”

Kennett is in constant communication with the Trojans staff and is getting a push from his teammate, 2027 four-star offensive tackle commit Drew Fielder.

Palos Verdes (Calif.) 2028 four-star safety Jalen Flowers has two gameday visits locked in with USC, with the first coming up in the season opener. The two-way star is an elite athlete and the Trojans have an opportunity to continue building momentum.

Santa Margarita (Calif.) 2028 three-star running back Jaion “Duce” Smith picked up an offer from the Trojans after a workout in June. His cousin is former USC All-Conference defensive back Jaylin Smith. The local product won a state championship last season with three freshmen on the roster and 2027 three-star defensive line commit Isaia Vandermade.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.