USC Trojans Add to Recruiting Buzz During Final Week of Spring Practice

The USC Trojans hosted an impressive list of elite recruits from multiple recruiting classes this past week as they wrapped up spring practice.

For the second consecutive spring, the Trojans have gone on a heater on the recruiting trail and currently own the No. 4 class according to 247Sports in the 2027 cycle. USC continues to be aggressive in its pursuit of other top prospects in this current class, but also made significant strides in future classes.

Early Week Visitor List

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Simi Valley (Calif.) 2028 four-star cornerback Micah Hannah is a legacy. His father, Travis Hannah, was a two-sport star in football and track, where he was an All-American, for the Trojans in the early 1990s. The younger Hannah got another look at his father’s alma mater on Tuesday.

“He tried to not to force it onto me too much,” Hannah said. “Tried to let me grow into my own person, but following in his footsteps is important to me.”

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 three-star running back Malaki Davis made his first visit to USC this spring on Tuesday. He got an up-close look at running backs coach Anthony Jones, met coach Lincoln Riley for the first time and took a tour around the campus.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jaden Richardson (15) and tight end Taniela Tupou (88) celebrate after a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It was a really fun day from how the coaches treated me, welcomed me, and came up and introduced themselves to my family as well,” Davis said.

A pair of USC commits in the 2027 class made their way to campus on Wednesday: Corona Centennial four-star receiver Quentin Hale and Chaparral (Calif.) four-star receiver Eli Woodard, who has been a frequent visitor this spring.

Star-Studded Recruiting List on Friday

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Friday was a massive recruiting day for the Trojans. San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson was back at USC for the third time since he announced his pledge on March 14. He walked onto the practice field with Aaron Amaama, aka "Coach Dogg," the director of high school recruiting relations.

Fa’alave-Johnson spent an extended period on campus that ended with a trip to the Coliseum at sunset. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou also spent an extensive amount of time at Southern Cal and ended his visit the same way as Fa’alave-Johnson. It’s been noted that Fakatou wants to play his college football outside of California, but USC will continue to make a pitch for him to stay local heading into official visit season.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams made his second trip to campus this spring. Williams was at the school well into the afternoon as the Trojans made a strong push for the local two-way star.

Westlake (Calif.) four-star tight end Charles Davis made his third visit this spring, and San Mateo (Calif.) Serra three-star tight end Jace Cannon made his second. Valor Christian (Colo.) three-star interior offensive lineman Reis Russell had a two-day visit starting on Friday, where he walked onto the practice field with his former high school teammate, freshman offensive lineman Kannon Smith.

A number of high-profile recruits in the 2028 class were at practice on Friday. For Providence (N.C.) five-star defensive lineman Cory Cunningham, it was his first-ever trip to California. He got an in-depth look at the program and university, which left Cunningham in awe. The five-star recruit expressed a strong desire to come back sometime this year.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A pair of Orange County natives in Santa Margarita (Calif.), four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime” Williams and Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star cornerback Jordan Hicks, returned for the second time this spring. As did Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star athlete Zion Anderson, who was accompanied by his uncle, former Trojans receiver Travon Patterson.

“What doesn’t make me want me to come back,” Hicks said. “It’s a good vibe up there, a great feeling whenever I come back, it’s automatically love."

Notable Visitors for Saturday’s Practice

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback and USC commit Danny Lang continues to be a frequent visitor. Lang, a prized recruit in the 2027 class, made his fifth trip to the school this spring on Saturday for the team's practice inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star linebacker Allen Kennett is another notable 2028 recruit who is making a return visit as the Trojans continue to build their pipeline with the Trinity League power. Class of 2029 Bellflower (Calif.) athlete Austin Miller made his fourth visit to USC this spring on Saturday. He just completed his freshman year, but the 6-5 Miller already holds offers from the Trojans, Oregon, Michigan and Washington, among others.