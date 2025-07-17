USC Trojans Battling Miami Hurricanes For Top California Receiver Recruit
The USC Trojans have recruited the wide receiver position with plenty of success since Lincoln Riley arrived in 2021. Players like Ja'Kobi Lane, Makai Lemon, and Xavier Jordan were all rated as four-star recruits or better when they signed to the Trojans.
Riley and the Trojans have their sights set on a 2027 wide receiver prospect who could set the foundation for their recruiting class. Four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale is among the best pass watchers in the 2027 recruiting class and is one of USC's top targets in the cycle.
Hale spoke with Adam Gorney of Rivals about his recruitment. The four-star recruit said the Trojans have been aggressively pursuing him and remain at the top of his recruitment list.
“Still SC (at the top),” Hale said last weekend at the Battle at the Beach tournament. “It’s down the road but even though they’re down the road they’re still showing me the most love. They’re showing me love so I can’t complain. They said they want me to be very versatile. They said I’m a very versatile guy and I can play a lot of positions so they want to move me around a lot," Hale said.
The No. 9 wide receiver and No. 58 player in the country according to 247Sports rankings, Hale is one of the best players in the state of California in the 2027 recruiting cycle. With the Trojans finding success in their recent run of recruiting in-state prospects, it only seems right that Hale is at the top of their recruiting board for the 2027 cycle.
USC is battling it out with Miami, Oregon and Ohio State for the California native
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Hale has the size and tools to be one of the best pass catchers at the next level.
"Hale is one of the premier receivers in the West, regardless of class. He has a long, athletic 6-3 frame and is extremely fluid and smooth in how he moves. He’s more smooth than sudden right now but we still like the athlete and his upside is very high. He has a polished game and when you look at his frame and natural athleticism, the ceiling is very high here," Biggins said.
If USC is able to land a talent like Hale to begin their 2027 recruiting class, it could be a sign of things to come for the program. They have yet to pick up a commitment from the 2027 cycle, but are beginning to pick up traction after dominating the 2026 recruiting cycle so far. USC has the No. 1 class in the country according to 247Sports rankings.
The Trojans have five wide receivers committed in their 2026 recruiting class. A trio of four-star prospects lead the way for USC's wide receiver class. Boobie Feaster and Trent Mosley are both ranked among 247Sports' Top 15 wide receivers in the cycle.