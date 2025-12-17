Jayden Maiava’s Return Changes Everything For USC In The Transfer Portal

USC became a much more attractive destination for any transfer portal wide receiver on Tuesday when they announced starting quarterback Jayden Maiava would be returning in 2026.

With Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane headed off to the NFL and Jaden Richardson out of eligibility, USC will be in the market for a veteran receiver to add to their young room.

Transfer Portal Reasons to Choose USC

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Maiava is one of the top returning quarterbacks in college football. The redshirt junior is experienced, with 30 starts under his belt and 855 career pass attempts heading into the team’s bowl game against TCU on Dec. 30.

Lemon became the Trojans second Biletnikoff Award winner, joining Marqise Lee, catching passes from Maiava in 2025. His stock has skyrocketed this fall and is expected to be a first-round pick in April. Lane is expected to be a day two pick.

With Lemon etching his name into USC history, he became the third Biletnikoff winner under Lincoln Riley, joining Michael Crabtree, who won the award with Riley as his position coach at Texas Tech in 2007 and former Oklahoma receiver Dede Westbrook, who won the award in 2016 when Riley was the Sooners offensive coordinator. Westbrook also finished fourth in the Heisman race that year.

MORE: Lincoln Riley Reveals Significant List Of USC Trojans Missing Alamo Bowl

MORE: Why LaNorris Sellers’ NFL Draft Decision Raises a Big Question for USC’s Jayden Maiava

MORE: Lincoln Riley Reveals Stunning Injury News About Freshman Jahkeem Stewart

And there’s also the side outside of football that makes USC an attractive destination. A degree from a prestigious university like Southern Cal, the alumni base and networking opportunities are massive. It’s not just a short-term decision, but one that can shape a player for the rest of his life. Most universities are in small college towns, USC is in the second-most populated city in the country.

And what receiver doesn’t like catching passes in warm weather. USC has been in the Big Ten for two years, but they’re not playing in cold weather every week. The Trojans have played in less than a handful of games where the weather was under 50 degrees over the past couple of seasons.

At with Christmas just around the corner, it’s still summer weather with the temperature around 70 to 80 degrees in Los Angeles the past couple of weeks, while a majority of the country is facing harsh winters.

Which Wide Receivers are Returning in 2026?

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) runs just short of the end zone during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Zacharyus Williams will be the oldest returning receiver as a redshirt sophomore in 2026. The Utah transfer was limited to just four games this past season because of an injury.

Despite not arriving until the summer, freshman Tanook Hines earned a starting role coming out of fall camp. Hines finished fourth on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Freshman Corey Simms appeared in all 12 games this season as a special teams contributor. He and fellow four-star receiver in the 2025 class, Romero Ison, will be competing for playing time with an impressive incoming freshman class starting in the spring.

Talented Incoming Freshmen

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC signed six receivers in the 2026 cycle. DeSoto (Texas) four-star Boobie Feaster is in the middle of an impressive playoff run playing at the 6A level. He may be only 17 years old next season and not enroll until the summer, but the two-time MaxPreps All-American will receive immediately playing time.

Trent Mosley led Santa Margarita (Calif.) to the CIF Open Division state title, after recording an eye-popping 21 catches for 475 yards and seven total touchdowns in the Eagles last two games. The four-star recruit was named the 2025 MaxPreps California High School Football Player of the Year.

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt didn’t flip his commitment from Ohio State to USC during the early signing period to sit as freshman. The top 50 recruit, according to 247Sports is one of four commits from the national powerhouse in Orange County.

Mosley, Dixon-Wyatt, four-star Luc Weaver and three-star Ja’Myron ‘Tron’ Baker will enroll in the spring, and three-star Roderick Tezeno will join the team in the summer.

Recommended Articles