USC Trojans Pushing to Build Colorado Pipeline With Offensive Linemen Recruits

Over the past couple of recruiting cycles, USC has been rebuilding local pipelines, while also creating new ones in-state in the process. There’s been an emphasis on landing top prospects in Southern California.

At the same time, the Trojans are slowing beginning to build one on the offensive side of the ball with the state of Colorado.

Making a Strong First Impression

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In USC’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle, they landed IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star offensive lineman Breck Kolojay, who is originally from Colorado and began his high school career playing in his home state. Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end Mark Bowman is also originally from Colorado and three-star offensive lineman Kannon Smith suited up for Valor Christian (Colo.).

All three players grew up together and even played on the same youth football team. Those connections played a factor in them deciding to play together again in the college ranks. And it’s also making an impact in the 2027 class.

Valor Christian three-star IOL Reis Russell made his first trip to USC for the team’s last two days of spring practice earlier this month and was able to reconnect with the three freshmen. Russell and Bowman know each other very well because their sisters played volleyball together. Russell has been training with Kolojay for years at Six Zero Strength + Fitness and then he played on the same offensive line as Smith in high school.

USC was late to the mix, having just offered Russell in February but the two-day visit made a lasting impression. Russell locked in an official visit for May 29.

“Before this visit I talked with a lot of the staff, and I knew they were great people but to finally be able to get on campus and see how they do things was special to me," Russell said. "It made me a lot more interested in this university because before I had already heard great things, but you don’t truly feel it until you get on campus.”

Remaining in the Mix for Jackson Roper

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Cherry Creek (Colo.) four-star IOL Jackson Roper comes the same high school that produced USC redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Hayden Treter.

Similar to Russell, the Trojans offered Roper in February but quickly started making a strong push. Roper says he doesn’t know Bowman that well, outside of playing against him in youth football, but he also trains at Six Zero Academy with Kolojay and played baseball with Smith growing up. Roper visited USC for the first time on March 7 for the team's practice inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“It went really well, I loved my time," Roper said. "I loved being around my Colorado boys, it was great to see them. For practice, it was a ton of fun. It was great to be around the guys and be able talk with Lincoln Riley and coach [Zach] Hanson and continue building those great relationships. It was a great.”

Zach Hanson is entering his second season as the Trojans offensive line coach. His impact on recruiting has been felt after landing recruits such as Kolojay and five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, the No. 1 player at his position in the 2026 class according to 247Sports. Four-star IOL Esun Tafa and offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov were top 200 overall recruits.

“We built a relationship over the past month when they offered and put a face to a name," Roper said. "Coaching style, that’s a huge thing. I really loved the way he was coaching up his guys. He’s gonna push his guys and get on them but I loved it. You can tell they have a lot of trust and belief in what he has to say.”

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Roper has been on a college tour the past month, visiting numerous programs across the country. He does have an official visit locked in with the Trojans for May 29.

Southern Cal was able to flip Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder from Oregon last month. He is their lone commitment on the offensive line for the 2027 class.