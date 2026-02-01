One USC Trojans Coach Making an Impact on the Recruiting Trail

The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are emerging as a top program for 2027 four-star cornerback recruit Jailen Hill.

According to Rivals, Hill was close to making a decision, trending towards the Indiana Hoosiers, but staff changes caused him to hold off. In addition to the Indiana Hoosiers, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were a top candidate, but there were staff changes there as well.

Hill is the No. 15 cornerback, the No. 15 player from California, and the No. 161 recruit in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. With Hill taking his time before announcing his commitment, the USC Trojans can make a big push to land the in-state recruit.

USC’s Defensive Staff to Play Crucial Role

While updating his recruitment, Hill revealed to Rivals that USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed is playing a critical role in recruiting him, starting with an in-home visit.

“They’re trying to get everybody to stay home,” Hill told Rivals. “They’re just letting me know I’m one of the big priorities and one of the leaders in the 2027 class. If they get me, it could make a big impact on the whole program.”

Reed was hired as USC’s cornerbacks coach in 2025 and has played a role in helping improve the Trojans’ defense. He has also helped recruit three signees from the 2026 class, cornerbacks Elbert Hill, Peyton Dyer, and Jayden Crowder.

Through an up-and-down season for the Trojans, USC cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson is a player who found success in Reed’s first season with the program. He recorded 42 total tackles, one sack, four passes defended, and one interception.

While the Trojans are also going through several staff changes on defense, Reed will continue coaching the cornerbacks. USC hired defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, and the Trojans are expected to hire former Baylor passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach Paul Gonzales.

While Reed will still coach the cornerbacks, Gonzalez will help coach the secondary, which shows that USC is emphasizing improving the defensive back position. Between Reed, Gonzalez, and Patterson, the Trojans' secondary can take off, making USC an enticing program for cornerback recruits.

With USC keeping Reed on board, he can continue to make an impression on Hill and help the Trojans land one of the top cornerback recruits.

USC Trojans’ Recruiting Momentum

In addition to coaching stability, having Reed return, the USC Trojans have the recruiting momentum that will help them land Hill.

The USC Trojans hold the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, according to On3, and 57 percent of the signees are in-state recruits. The Trojans are taking advantage of Hill being a California native, with Reed holding an in-home visit and ensuring the four-star cornerback feels like a priority.

The USC Trojans have already received one commitment from the 2027 class, four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington. Washington is the No. 9 cornerback in the class, per the Rivals Industry Ranking, and if USC lands Hill as well, the Trojans would roster an elite secondary. The Trojans are also making a push for five-star safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson.

With Hill taking his time on his decision, the USC Trojans have the chance to continue to make a strong impression to land the four-star in-state recruit.

