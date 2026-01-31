Five-Star Safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson Updates Recruitment

Five-star safety Honor Fa’alave-Johnson is one of the most sought-after recruits from the 2027 class and a major target of the USC Trojans. The Trojans have steep competition for the talented athlete as Fa’alave-Johnson announced a scholarship offer from the LSU Tigers.

According to Rivals, the Tigers entered the race on Thursday when the program gave Fa'alave-Johnson an offer.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

USC’s Pursuit for Fa’alave-Johnson Gets Tougher

While LSU has just entered the mix, there are several programs looking to land the five-star safety. According to Greg Biggins of Rivals, Fa’alave-Johnson plans to visit several schools before making his final decision. The USC Trojans are one of the several programs he plans to visit, and his list also includes:

Oregon Ducks

Texas Longhorns

Alabama Crimson Tide

Georgia Bulldogs

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Miami Hurricanes

Cal Bears

It is possible that more visits could be scheduled as Fa’alave-Johnson is one of the top recruits from the 2027 class. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Fa’alave-Johnson is the No. 16 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 safety, and the No. 1 player from California.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

USC’s 2026 Success Proves Trojans Can Land Top Recruits

Several of the nation's top programs are targeting Fa’alave-Johnson, but the USC Trojans have proven that they can land the top recruits despite efforts from other schools. The Trojans hold the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, and that trend can continue with 2027.

MORE: Gary Patterson Gets Real About USC's Top Ranked Recruits

MORE: Penn State's Potential 'White Out' Game Revealed

MORE: Three Potential ESPN College GameDay Appearances for USC Trojans

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Fa’alave-Johnson is a California native, and since USC hired general manager Chad Bowden, the program has begun to build a wall around the state, keeping the top athletes locked in with the Trojans.

Of USC’s 35 signees in the class of 2026, 57 percent are in-state recruits. Fa’alave-Johnson, from California, can give the Trojans an edge as the program continues to target him.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While the Trojans have the help of Fa’alave-Johnson being an in-state target, USC proved they can land the top recruits from across the nation. Through the Trojans 2026 class, one of their top signees is five-star edge Luke Wafle. According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Waffle is the No. 14 recruit in the nation and the No. 1 player from New Jersey.

In addition to Wafle, the Trojans signed four-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, one of the top Florida recruits. History can repeat itself with Fa’alave-Johnson, and the Trojans can land one of the top 2027 recruits.

USC’s Ability to Develop the Secondary

The USC Trojans have a strong history of developing players in the secondary. Just this past season, USC safety transfer Bishop Fitzgerald racked up 51 tackles, five interceptions, and three pass breakups, which resulted in him being named a consensus All-American.

Fitzgerald is now off to the 2026 NFL Draft, as is USC safety Kamari Ramsey. In the 2025 NFL Draft, former USC defensive back Jaylin Smith was a third-round selection by the Houston Texans. USC has become a pipeline to the NFL, which could stand out for Fa’alave-Johnson.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A notable offseason move that can help the Trojans land Fa’alave-Johnson is the hiring of defensive backs coach Paul Gonzales. He has a strong history of developing safeties, most notably Carolina Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig, who was a second-round draft pick out of TCU.

Even with programs such as LSU entering the race for Fa’alave-Johnson, with the Trojans developing the position well, and their recruiting success, USC can still land the five-star recruit.

The USC Trojans have received just one commitment from the 2027 class so far, four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington. Washington is the No. 80 recruit in the nation, the No. 9 cornerback, and the No. 9 player from Florida, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES