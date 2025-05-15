Two USC Trojans Commits Jump To 4-Star In Recruiting Rankings
The USC Trojans added a couple more four-star prospects to their 2026 recruiting class. Two of the Trojans' recent commits, wide receiver Luc Weaver and offensive lineman Vlad Dyakonov, were given their fourth star after 247Sports dropped their latest recruiting rankings.
Out of their 27 commits, the USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans now have 16 four-star prospects pledged in their top ranked recruiting class.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports is exceptionally high on both Weaver and Dyakonov. Biggins said that the offensive lineman from Folsom High School is talented enough to suit up for any team in the country.
"Dyakonov is an intriguing offensive line prospect with a high ceiling. He's still relatively new to football but has made rapid progress in a short time. He can get to the second level with ease and is equally adept as a run blocker as he is as a pass protector. Dyakonov definitely has an NFL upside to him and has the talent to play for any school in the country," Biggins said.
Biggins said Weaver has been skyrocketing as a prospect and could be the top receiver on the West Coast when it's all said and done.
"Weaver is an ascending prospect...He's easily among the top pass catchers out West and has a nice combination of size, speed and body control. A smooth route runner who shows a nice secondary burst getting in and out of his breaks and can pull away from a defender after the catch. Tracks the football down the field really well and shows excellent hand-eye coordination," Biggins said.
The No. 18 offensive lineman and the No. 25 player in the state of California according to 247Sports rankings, Dyakonov saw his recruitment explode at the end of his junior season as he accumulated 29 offers, but chose the Trojans over schools like UCLA and BYU.
Dyakonov joins an offensive line class that is among the nation's best. He is one of six commits in the Trojans' offensive line class and with his newly-added fourth star, becomes the third recruit with a four-star rankings or higher. Only five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and four-star offensive guard Esun Taufa rank higher than Dyakonov.
Weaver quickly wrapped up his recruitment after receiving an offer from the Trojans, committing to USC less than two weeks after being offered. The No. 43 wide receiver and No. 32 player in the state of California according to 247Sports rankings, Weaver is the fourth wide receiver to commit to the program.
Interestingly enough, Weaver is the third receiver to hail from California, further pushing the Trojans' agenda of reeling in the top recruits from their backyard. All in all, USC has 17 commits from the Golden State, which would be the most the program has signed since