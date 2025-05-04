All Trojans

USC Trojans Land 4-Star Recruit Luc Weaver, Lincoln Riley's 27th Commitment

The USC Trojans added another recruit to the top ranked 2026 recruiting class. USC coach Lincoln Riley didn't have to search far as he lands another in-state wide receiver prospect in four-star Luc Weaver, the 27th addition to USC's 2026 class.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have added another weapon to their top ranked 2026 recruiting class with the addition of four-star wide receiver Luc Weaver. Another in-state prospect committed to the Trojans, Weaver is the 15th pledge to hail from California.

USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans coaching staff wrapped up Weaver's commitment relatively quickly as they offered him on April 24 and picked up his commitment just a little over a week later.

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Weaver told 247Sports that he was enamored with USC was building with their recruiting class, which remains as the No. 1 class in the cycle according to 247Sports.

"They are building something special. After they shared their vision for me, I had no doubt I wanted to be a part of it," Weaver said. "I loved the culture when I visited and this next recruiting class is going to be great. … USC is a place that feels special."

The No. 53 wide receiver and No. 32 player in the state of California according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Weaver was fresh off an official visit to Utah before making his pledge to USC. He also had official visits lined up with Washington and Minnesota in addition to the Trojans.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Weaver's athleticism pushes him to the upper echelon of wide receivers on the West Coast.

"He's easily among the top pass catchers out West and has a nice combination of size, speed and body control. Can get deep and is a true field stretcher and is excellent in 50-50 ball situations. Plays a physical game and can bully opposing corners at the line of scrimmage who try and press him and does a nice job using his body to shield and create separation down the field," Biggins said.

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Weaver joins a wide receiver class headlined by fellow in-state prospect Trent Mosely. A four-star recruit, Mosely is ranked as the No. 11 wide receiver and No. 18 player in California according to 247Sports. He is the lone four-star wide receiver committed to USC.

The main recruiter in Weaver's recruitment was tight ends coach Chad Savage, who came to USC over this offseason and has been an instrumental piece in the uptick of in-state recruits flocking back to the Trojans.

USC now has four coaches sitting inside the 247Sports Top 15 list for recruiters in the country with Savage making an entry at No. 14 on the list. The Trojans own the top two spots with secondary coach Doug Belk and co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson sitting at Nos. 1 and 2 with offensive line coach Zach Hanson at No. 4.

Riley has brought in some of the best recruiters in the country and a few years into his tenure, it's starting to pay dividends for the program.

GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

