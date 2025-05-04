USC Trojans Land 4-Star Recruit Luc Weaver, Lincoln Riley's 27th Commitment
The USC Trojans have added another weapon to their top ranked 2026 recruiting class with the addition of four-star wide receiver Luc Weaver. Another in-state prospect committed to the Trojans, Weaver is the 15th pledge to hail from California.
USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans coaching staff wrapped up Weaver's commitment relatively quickly as they offered him on April 24 and picked up his commitment just a little over a week later.
Weaver told 247Sports that he was enamored with USC was building with their recruiting class, which remains as the No. 1 class in the cycle according to 247Sports.
"They are building something special. After they shared their vision for me, I had no doubt I wanted to be a part of it," Weaver said. "I loved the culture when I visited and this next recruiting class is going to be great. … USC is a place that feels special."
The No. 53 wide receiver and No. 32 player in the state of California according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Weaver was fresh off an official visit to Utah before making his pledge to USC. He also had official visits lined up with Washington and Minnesota in addition to the Trojans.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Weaver's athleticism pushes him to the upper echelon of wide receivers on the West Coast.
"He's easily among the top pass catchers out West and has a nice combination of size, speed and body control. Can get deep and is a true field stretcher and is excellent in 50-50 ball situations. Plays a physical game and can bully opposing corners at the line of scrimmage who try and press him and does a nice job using his body to shield and create separation down the field," Biggins said.
Weaver joins a wide receiver class headlined by fellow in-state prospect Trent Mosely. A four-star recruit, Mosely is ranked as the No. 11 wide receiver and No. 18 player in California according to 247Sports. He is the lone four-star wide receiver committed to USC.
The main recruiter in Weaver's recruitment was tight ends coach Chad Savage, who came to USC over this offseason and has been an instrumental piece in the uptick of in-state recruits flocking back to the Trojans.
USC now has four coaches sitting inside the 247Sports Top 15 list for recruiters in the country with Savage making an entry at No. 14 on the list. The Trojans own the top two spots with secondary coach Doug Belk and co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson sitting at Nos. 1 and 2 with offensive line coach Zach Hanson at No. 4.
Riley has brought in some of the best recruiters in the country and a few years into his tenure, it's starting to pay dividends for the program.