USC Trojans Pushing for Elite Defensive Line Recruit After Decommitting from Texas
One month away from the Early National Signing Period, one of the nation’s top defensive linemen is back on the market. Four-star prospect Dylan Berymon announced his decommitment from Texas on Nov. 5, reopening a recruitment that could once again involve the USC Trojans.
The Monroe (La.) native had committed to Texas in June but is now exploring new options after a strong close to his high school career at Ouachita Parish. His decision adds late intrigue to the 2026 cycle—and for USC, it may reopen a key defensive target who once listed the Trojans among his top 10 schools.
USC’s Relationship Runs Deep
Back in February, when Berymon released his top-10 list, USC stood out as one of the national programs with legitimate ties to the Louisiana defensive lineman. The connection stems largely from defensive line coach Eric Henderson, who shares Louisiana roots with Berymon and has played a pivotal role in USC’s recent defensive recruiting momentum.
“Him being from Louisiana, he knows how players from Louisiana are,” Berymon told On3 earlier this year. “He’s a good coach.”
Henderson’s recruiting footprint has already produced results. He helped land five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart in the 2025 class, solidifying USC’s presence in the South. The opportunity to pair Stewart with another disruptive lineman like Berymon could make the Trojans’ defensive front one of the more imposing units in the Big Ten within two years.
Beyond Henderson, Berymon has maintained contact with defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and head coach Lincoln Riley, both of whom have prioritized establishing strong player relationships during the Trojans’ Big Ten transition.
“I want to play for a coach who is like a father figure to me,” Berymon said. “I want to have that kind of relationship where I don’t ever want to go in the Transfer Portal.”
Proven Production and Consistent Growth
Berymon’s on-field résumé backs up his high ranking.
According to MaxPreps, he has totaled over 65 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and roughly 10 sacks across his last two seasons. As a junior, he recorded 34 tackles, 20 solo, and a forced fumble, anchoring one of the top defensive units in Louisiana’s 5A District 2.
While his production has been consistent, what sets him apart is his physical maturity and motor. At 6-foot-3 and around 265 pounds, Berymon plays with leverage, quick hands, and burst off the line—traits that fit the mold of the versatile, high-IQ defensive linemen that Henderson covets.
His recent visits have included multiple trips to Ole Miss, where he caught the Rebels’ game against LSU, and a string of appearances back at Texas during the fall. However, USC’s prior success recruiting the South—and the existing relationship groundwork—keep the Trojans in a strong position should he take another round of official visits.
A Key Piece for USC’s 2026 Defensive Puzzle
For USC, reentering the race for Berymon would be another chance to fortify an already impressive defensive pipeline. The Trojans’ 2026 defensive class has focused heavily on the trenches, and adding a versatile lineman like Berymon would further strengthen that identity.
As National Signing Day approaches, expect USC, LSU, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State to emerge among the key contenders for his next commitment. With Henderson leading the charge and Berymon still valuing familiarity and fit, the Trojans could once again be in the conversation.
The door is open, and for a program intent on stacking elite defensive talent, USC may not want to waste any time stepping through it.