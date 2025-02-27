Alabama Crimson Tide To Land 4-Star Wide Receiver Ethan Feaster Over USC Trojans?
Four-star wide receiver recruit Ethan Feaster has been a top target for the USC Trojans. The two schools Feaster has been high on in the recruiting process are the USC Trojans and the LSU Tigers, but the Alabama Crimson Tide is gaining momentum.
Feaster is a four-star wide receiver from DeSoto (TX.). Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Feaster is the No. 38 recruit nationally from the class of 2026, the No. 6 wide receiver, and the No. 5 player from Texas.
The USC Trojans have remained a top school for Feaster, but now the Alabama Crimson Tide is putting up a fight for the four-star receiver. Feaster spoke to On3 about his excitement over his upcoming visit to Alabama, which will be on March 6.
“Shep came down and spoke with us,” Feaster told On3. “He offered, and then he said he at least wants him to visit campus."
What is leading Feaster to gain interest in Alabama is Eron Hodges. Hodges was recently hired as Alabama’s Associate Director of Player Personnel. Feaster and his family built a relationship with Hodges when he was working at TCU, and now it is leading them to check out Alabama.
Feaster has a visit with USC scheduled for June 6 and will visit LSU again in March. He also plans to visit Texas, Oregon, Miami, and Texas A&M.
The four-star wide receiver has had high praise for the USC Trojans, specifically how the program develops wide receivers. This is what has also stood out about LSU.
“To me, I can say it’s LSU, Ohio State then USC as Receiver U. Coach (Dennis) Simmons proved since he was at Oklahoma, him and Lincoln Riley are a dynamic duo from the passing game to the run game. I love their culture for sure. They’re a big cultured school,” Feaster told On3.
USC coach Lincoln Riley is also a big factor in Feaster’s interest in USC. Riley has developed strong quarterbacks in his coaching career, and Feaster is excited to have one of those quarterbacks potentially throw to him.
“With USC, you know they will have a great quarterback throwing their receivers the ball with Lincoln Riley the head coach. They keep good players and the offense would be fun to play in,” Feaster continued.
USC has 2 top quarterback commits joining within the next couple of years. From the class of 2025, the Trojans recruited five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet. Longstreet is expected to compete for the starting spot next season.
Recently, Riley and USC landed four-star quarterback Jonas Williams. The Trojans are bringing in elite recruits, and Feaster could be surrounded by talented players.
Feaster recently chose to reclassify to the class of 2026. The four-star receiver spoke to On3 about why he chose to speed up his recruitment.
“I don’t want to go somewhere based off money. I’m going to go somewhere I still got a good amount of money, but I’m in a good position, good culture and great surroundings. That’s the biggest thing,” Feaster told On3 about why he reclassified.
247Sports ranks the USC Trojans as having the No. 1 recruiting class of 2026. The Trojans have yet to bring in a top wide receiver but are making a strong push for Feaster. The next step to landing the four-star wide receiver is to get him on campus to get a feel for the program.