USC, Miami, Alabama Pushing For Talented Tight End Recruit

Four-star tight end George Lamons is a highly sought-after recruit from the 2027 class. As one of the top tight ends in his class, several elite programs are targeting him including the USC Trojans.

Lamons was once set to play for the Texas A&M Aggies but decommitted in July. Since his decommitment, new schools have begun to lead the way, and according to Rivals the USC Trojans are one of the top programs on Lamons' radar.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

USC Trojans In Running For George Lamons

According to Rivals, there are six schools currently leading the race for the elite tight end recruit:

Alabama Crimson Tide

Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Maryland Terrapins

Miami Hurricanes

USC Trojans

Lamons is the No. 150 recruit in the nation, the No. 10 tight end, and the No. 20 player from Georgia, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is a talented pass catcher and explosive, which will make him a playmaker for whichever offense he plays with.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

With Lamons being a Georgia native, the Trojans could be seen at a disadvantage due to their distance. Despite the distance, USC’s recruiting success has proven its ability to bring in players from across the country.

“I want to get to USC," Lamons told Rivals. "And to build a relationship with coach [Chad] Savage at USC."

Visits are one of the most important aspects in recruiting, and getting Lamons to Southern California to see the campus could play a vital role in potentially earning the tight end’s commitment.

Chad Savage’s Recruiting Success With USC Trojans

USC Tight ends coach Chad Savage can continue USC's recruiting success with his role in pursuing Lamons.

Savage was hired by USC in 2025, and he quickly became a big-time recruiter for the program. USC notably has the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, and Savage played a major role in the program earning the top spot.

Colorado State football assistant coach Chad Savage during practice on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Ftc0330csufootballsavage | Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

Savage was the primary recruiter for five signees from the 2026 class. With how the USC coach maintains communication and makes players feel like a priority, he is helping the Trojans build a consistently strong team for years to come.

One of USC’s biggest 2026 signings was five-star tight end Mark Bowman. The Trojans were in a battle with Ohio State for Bowman’s commitment, but between Savage and a better Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) package, USC was able to land one of the top 2026 recruits.

Savage also played a role in flipping wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who was previously committed to Ohio State. As several schools target Lamons, Savage's communication with the recruit can help USC stand out among the other top programs.

Nov 11, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams assistant coach - wide receivers Chad Savage talks to his team during the second quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images | Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images

USC tight end Lake McRee finished the regular season as a top-three receiver on the offense before opting out of the bowl game. USC is passing the ball at a high level under USC coach Lincoln Riley. Seeing how USC uses its offensive weapons can also help the program stand out for Lamons.

After decommitting from Texas A&M, Lamons is taking his time before making his decision, now set to wait until next fall, according to Rivals. USC has time to bring him in for a visit and continue to prioritize Lamons in hopes of standing out among the other programs.

