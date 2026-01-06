USC Fans Will Love Trojans' Latest Re-Signing Announcement

The USC Trojans have been making several re-signings since the conclusion of the season, and on Tuesday, the Trojans announced the re-signing of defensive tackle Jide Abasiri, who has the chance to shine for USC in 2026.

Abasiri will be entering his third season with the program, and based on his 2025 performance, he is on pace to be a leader for the defense next season. He has developed at a high level, and locking in the talented defensive linemen was a big move for the Trojans.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Jide Abasiri’s Development In 2025

Despite losing players to the NFL Draft and the portal, this re-signing could help the USC defense improve next season.

Abasiri joined USC as a three-star recruit from the 2024 class and has worked his way into the lineup. In 2024, he appeared in 10 games, recording just seven tackles. In his sophomore season, he had the chance to compete for more playing time, and he demonstrated his high ceiling.

Jide Abasiri has re-signed with the USC Trojans. pic.twitter.com/WTKNAnybee — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) January 5, 2026

He recorded 26 total tackles and one forced fumble. Abasiri also finished No. 3 on the team in sacks with 3.5, behind defensive ends Braylan Shelby (4.5) and Kameryn Crawford (5.5).

One of Abasiri’s top performances of the season was against the UCLA Bruins with 1.5 sacks.

Next year, the defensive tackle will be a junior, a veteran presence on what could be a young defense. With defensive tackle Devan Thompkins entering the portal, Abasiri will have an opportunity to be one of the biggest leaders for the Trojans.

If Abasiri’s growth through the year says anything, the defensive tackle could be on the verge of a major breakout season.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

USC Building A Young But Talented Defense

The Trojans will have talent across the defense next season, but the unit will feature young players. The chance of having players with less experience on the field makes veterans such as Abasiri and linebacker Desman Stephens II returning to the team a major boost to the defense.

The defensive line will have several key players returning, including Shelby, Abasiri, Crawford, and defensive end Jahkeem Stewart.

Stewart was one of USC’s biggest signings in the 2025 recruiting class and had an impressive true freshman year. After the conclusion of the regular season, it was revealed that Stewart was dealing with a stress fracture in his foot throughout the year. While playing with an injury, he recorded 11 total tackles, one interception, and 1.5 sacks.

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans signed eight defensive linemen through the 2026 recruiting class, including four-star edge Luke Wafle and four-star Jaimeon Winfield. Wafle and Winfield are just two signees who could step up early for the Trojans, given their potential.

Despite a young defense, the Trojans could find themselves with immense depth, which could prove useful. USC faced several injuries toward the end of the season, which is why having talented depth is useful, notably while pushing for a College Football Playoff appearance.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Having a mix of key veterans and young talent joining could also help the Trojans in their search for a new defensive coordinator. With D’Anton Lynn taking the defensive coordinator position with Penn State, the Trojans are looking to bring someone in who can take the defense to the next level.

While there are in-house prospects such as USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson, outside candidates may find the Trojans’ roster an enticing aspect of the program.

