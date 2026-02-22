Five Big Takeaways from USC Coach Chad Savage’s Press Conference

From watching Makai Lemon practice during fall camp last season, two things were clear about the USC Trojans star receivers practice habits.

Everything was done at full speed, and it was done with detail. No lazy reps or going through the motions. His work ethic is what led to him winning the Biletnikoff Award and being a projected first round pick in this year’s draft. His approach every day was that of a professional player.

Makai Lemon Sets the Standard

Lemon personified what USC inside receivers/tight end coach Chad Savage demands from his players. For a number of returning players, they saw it every day.

And for the newcomers to both rooms, there’s no better proof of what listening to Savage and stressing good practice habits can do for you, than just what exited the room and has an incredibly bright future at the next level.

“That's our standard. And if you guys sit in my meeting room or you see how I coach on the field, that's going to be our standard," Savage said. "It's going to be details, details, details because I'm a firm believer the difference is in the details, and the details are going to catch up to you at some point.

"Practice is everything to me. It doesn't matter if it's a walk through, doesn't mean matter if it's a Wednesday practice, Friday practice, practice is everything. The type of player you are in practice, that's going to translate to the games on Saturday, and he was just so consistent with how he did everything. I think that's why he's going to get his name called pretty early in the draft.”

Who Replaces Makai Lemon in the Slot?

Lemon occupied a majority of the slot reps last season, which means someone new has to step into that spot. Savage named the players that are in his room this season.

Zacharyus Williams is moving from the outside to the slot. The Utah transfer was expected to be a key part of the rotation in 2025, but a significant upper body injury in week 2 kept him out of the lineup until late November. He was able to utilize a redshirt year and will be a redshirt sophomore this fall. Romero Ison was a four-star recruit in the 2025 cycle. He saw action in one game during his freshman season.

Trent Mosley was arguably the best player in the state of California this past fall. He has the hardware to prove it, being named the MaxPreps California Player of the Year. The Santa Margarita (Calif.) product rewrote the hierarchy in the state for at least one season. Walk-ons Cam Sermons and Seth Zamora round out the room. It means freshmen Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Ja’Myron Baker will play on the outside.

Why Chad Savage Chose to Stay at USC

Savage is a rising star in the coaching ranks. It’s why Lincoln Riley hired the former Colorado State receivers coach last January. He was instrumental in the Trojans success on offense and them landing the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle. And his talents have been recognized across the country.

Savage was pursued by other schools but he chose to stay at USC. He was recently promoted to pass game coordinator, and will still hold onto his current role.

“Why not USC. When I took this job, it was a dream come true,” Savage said. “It's an honor to be recognized by other schools, because obviously you're doing something right with your position group or terms of recruiting. But obviously the program is doing something right and to be in a top offense under coach Riley year and year out, that recognition is going to come.

"But there's so much growth for me to happen here at USC and to be under Coach Riley, to be under his knowledge, to be under the leadership of Chad Bowden and how he recruits his vision. “I'm a West Coast guy. My family's out west. Friends are out west. I think my name carries weight out west when it comes to recruiting.

"Now, I'm doing everything I can to be recruiting on a national level. It starts with Jen Cohen up top, her leadership. There's not a better AD in the game and when her vision aligns with the head coach and the GM, it trickles down us position coaches, and we got a great life at USC. I busted my tail to recruit some of these certain individuals, so I want to see everything come to fruition here USC and get more national championships.”

Preaching Physicality in Blocking

Lemon was a dynamic pass-catchers, but the most underrated part of his game was his efforts as a run blocker. The slot receiver has the important job of the run game, having to block linebackers and safeties.

Tight end is an extension of the offensive line. Savage had a great blocking group at position last season and in order for USC to establish themselves as a physical team in the Big Ten, it starts with running the football at a high level.

“I'm very straight when it comes to my message that blocking is all attitude and effort,” Savage. “You could be a guy that wants to be fancy and catch the ball and do this and do that, but if you're not willing to roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty in the run game, you will not play because the game is still won on blocking and tackling. You can't lose sight of that and if we can't block on the perimeter, block the box, we will not win football games.”

Relentless on the Recruiting Trail

Southern Cal doesn’t land the No. 1 class without Savage. The former Colorado State coach had a reputation as an elite recruiter, particularly in Southern California, before he arrived at USC.

In the 2026 class., Savage landed five-star tight end Mark Bowman, Dixon-Wyatt, Mosley, four-star receiver Luc Weaver, four-star Josiah Jefferson, the No. 1 ranked JUCO tight end, all prospects from Southern California and continued to cement himself as one of the premier recruiters in college football.

“In terms of recruiting, it's who you are as a person. I'm very relentless when it comes to recruiting," Savage said. "I take it personal if someone wants to battle us out, battle myself out with a recruit. I'm gonna try to find an end, whether I'm the person texting them last night, or the first message in the morning going out, or having genuine FaceTimes with them.

“Touching base with everybody in their life, whether it's their quote-on-quote champion or their guardian or their mom or the dad, or maybe it could be a seven-on-seven coach. Whether it's connecting with people, I think you got it or you don’t. God blessed me with people person skills, and I got to use it to my advantage in the recruiting game.”

