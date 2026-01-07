USC Trojans Make Recruiting Move For Exciting California Offensive Tackle

The USC Trojans are targeting offensive tackle Avery Michael as the program works on their 2027 recruiting class. The Trojans are continuing to emphasize recruiting, and as they build an elite roster, Michael could be one of the first 2027 commits.

Michael is a three-star recruit, ranked as the No. 60 offensive tackle and No. 93 player from California, according to 247Sports. Several programs have offered him, including the USC Trojans.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

According to Rivals, USC presented an offer to Michael during a home visit on Monday. Michael also revealed he has set unofficial visits with three programs: the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, and the California Golden Bears.

“I’ve never been on campus before. I’ve only been to the Coliseum,” Michael told Rivals. “So, I’m really looking forward to it and like I said USC is very high on my list.”

USC and Oregon are no strangers to sharing recruiting targets, and will be competing again as they work to land Michael. Being from the class of 2027, Michael does have time to make his decision, but the USC Trojans have a staff that can make a big push for the recruit.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Zach Hanson To Play Critical Role In Avery Michael’s Recruitment

The primary recruiter for Michael is USC tight ends coach Zach Hanson. Hanson joined the Trojans in 2022 and has become a major asset in the team’s recruiting success. He was the one to offer Michael during his home visit.

“He sat down with me and my family, we had dinner and talked ball the whole evening. USC has always been one of my dream schools and will definitely be a school I’m going to consider in the future,” Michael told Rivals.

MORE: No. 1 Transfer Portal Receiver Cam Coleman Loses Visit as Recruitment Changes

MORE: USC Trojans Emerge As A Top Transfer Destination For Clemson Defensive Lineman

MORE: USC Trojans Make Major Moves With Two Key Re-Signings

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The Trojans signed several talented offensive linemen through the 2026 recruiting class, and Hanson was a big reason why. He was the primary recruiter for seven commits, all of which were across the offensive line.

(#44) Keenyi Pepe, OL, 6'7, 330 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the top signings from the 2026 class Hanson was responsible for is four-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe. Pepe’s commitment helped boost USC into the No. 1 ranking as one of the top recruits from the class.

With Hanson’s proven success in recruiting, he can help USC land Michael despite competition from other elite programs.

USC Trojans Push To keep Avery Michael In-State

Another notable aspect of Michael’s recruitment is that he is an in-state target. USC stepped up with signing California athletes, starting to build a wall around the state while recruiting. One of the other programs Michael is visiting is Cal, another in-state program, but the Trojans have the recruiting momentum to sway the offensive tackle their way.

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of USC’s 35 signees from the 2026 class, 57 percent are in-state. The hiring of general manager Chad Bowden played a role in the Trojans’ success, and will continue to do so with the 2027 class.

The USC Trojans have yet to receive a commitment from the recruiting class of 2027, but have offered many talented players, including Michael. As Michael has planned his unofficial visits, he could be one of the first players from the class to commit to USC.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES