USC Trojans Recruiting Surging: Trending For Mater Dei 4-Star Shaun Scott
The USC Trojans have been hot on the recruiting trail for the 2026 cycle.
USC has 20 commitments, including 12 blue-chip recruits and are trending towards another one. The Trojans received a couple of crystal ball predictions from 247Sports on Sunday to land Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star EDGE Shaun Scott.
Scott was originally offered by the Trojans previous defensive regime, but was re-offered by the current staff. USC had the local prospect on campus for a visit in early March that was different than his previous ones.
"Them just making me feel like a priority and the welcoming I got from the staff was a highlight," Scott told 247Sports. "They really see me as a potential fit at their school. I met coach [D'Anton] Lynn, coach Rob Ryan, I met Chad [Bowden], and I already had met Lincoln Riley. But this was the first time I had a meeting with coach Riley in his office, so this was definitely a different kind of visit."
Scott was back at USC in late March to watch spring practice.
Scott is ranked as an EDGE, but the Trojans view the versatile defender as an off ball linebacker, working with coach Ryan. USC has a plan to maximize Scott’s skillset, one that has caught his attention.
"Coach Rob would be my position coach, so we talked about where I would be fitting into the defense," Scott told 247Sports. "He sees me as a stack backer on first and second down, but a pass rusher on third down."
USC has made it priority to recruit top prospects in Southern California and that means rebuilding their Mater Dei pipeline. The prominent Orange County high school is flooded with division one talent in every cycle, but the Trojans have not landed a recruit from there since the 2022 cycle, Riley’s first recruiting class.
MORE: USC Trojans New Leaders For 5-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington? Big Priority For No. 1 Ranked Class
MORE: USC Trojans Guard Avery Howell To Transfer: Third Trojan To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Zachariah Branch Reveals Why He Transferred to Georgia Bulldogs From USC Trojans
However, Riley and his staff were able to flip Mater Dei four-star defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui from Oregon in late March. The Trojans also remain in hot pursuit of five-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star offensive tackle and Oregon commit Kodi Greene and four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.
Bowman made the short trip to USC in March was blown away by his time on campus and general manager Chad Bowden made a strong impression. The coveted pass catcher has built a strong relationship with tight ends and inside receivers coach Chad Savage.
Max Stienecker, the Trojans executive director of personnel has been a big addition to the staff. He plays a crucial role in Bowman’s recruitment. The five-star recruit has an official visit scheduled for June 6.
Greene will be a tough flip but that won’t prevent USC from making a strong push. The Trojans left an impression on the highly touted offensive tackle when he visited for spring practice on March 29. He will return to USC for his official visit on June 20.
Dixon-Wyatt was back on campus for the first time since the Trojans Junior Day event in early February. USC still has a lot of ground to make up after being late to the mix. Ohio State and Oregon have emerged as the leaders. Dixon-Wyatt has his official visit the same weekend as Bowman.