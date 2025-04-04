USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Impressed with Offensive, Defensive Line Transfers
Everything in the Big Ten starts in the trenches, something the USC Trojans learned very quickly in their first conference game against Michigan.
The Wolverines ran for 290 yards, versus only 96 yards for the Trojans, all of which came in the second half. Former USC quarterback Miller Moss was constantly picking himself off the turf in Ann Arbor under the constant pressure from the Michigan front.
It was a rude awakening but a very necessary one.
USC made it a point of emphasis to beef up its offensive and defensive front during the winter transfer portal window. They landed former Syracuse center J’Onre Reed, who started 25 games over the last two seasons for the Orange. The 6-foot-3, 322-pound center is a plug-and-player starter that brings a veteran presence and leadership to the Trojans offensive line.
Former Purdue offensive lineman DJ Wingfield played his high school football at Redondo Union (Calif.), just 20 miles from the Trojans campus. Wingfield is back home for his final season of eligibility and the 6-foot-3, 310-pound offensive lineman is expected to fill the other guard position opposite of returning starter Alani Noa.
As a sophomore, Noa overcame some early struggles and 335-pound guard is entering his second season as a starter. Elijah Paige started all 13 games at left tackle in 2024 and earned Freshman All-American honors. It’s not hard to find Paige when he comes on the field because of his 6-7, 320-pound frame. Redshirt sophomore Tobias Raymond started the Trojans bowl game at right tackle and the 6-6, 315-pound Southern California native is primed to earn a starting spot in 2025.
The Trojans added two running backs in transfer portal to run behind that massive offensive line in senior Eli Sanders and junior Waymond Jordan to form its own version of thunder and lightning.
Sophomore Bryan Jackson, who is built like former USC running back LenDale White with his 232-pound frame will also factor into the Trojans run game.
On the defensive front, USC added 6-4, 331-pound Kentucky transfer Keeshawn Silver and 6-5, 349-pound Georgia transfer Jamaal Jarrett. Last season the Trojans had two players that weighed over 300 pounds on the defensive line, this season they will have six.
“You definitely feel it, especially the competitive periods,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “When you start running the football against that front . . . like the gaps and the holes when you play really big teams, really strong teams, like everything is smaller. Like literally space is just taken up and you kind of feel that right now with our guys and it’s a real battle at the line up scrimmage.
“And same thing for our defensive line facing our o-line, it’s not like two featherweights going at it, this is like two big cats in the ring, you feel the punches of each one of them. And I think the depth of that, it’s not just one guy here or there, it’s collectively this guy and that guy, we can roll multiple groups in there and you continue to feel the same way," Riley continued.
Redshirt junior Devan Thompkins, redshirt senior Kobe Pepe and sophomore Jide Abasiri return on the defensive front. Riley pointed to early enrollee defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart and Floyd Boucard as two players that have stood out so far this spring.
At defensive end senior Anthony Lucas is still recovering from a season-ending lower leg injury. He is padded up at practice but not taking part in contact drills or running full speed. Sophomore Kameryn Fountain emerged during his first season on campus in Lucas’ absence is primed for a breakout campaign in 2025. Junior Braylan Shelby also played very good football down the stretch last season.
Depth was a concern for the Trojans during their inaugural season in the Big Ten, now it’s one of the team's biggest strengths.