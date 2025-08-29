All Trojans

USC Trojans Battling ACC Powerhouses For Elite Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruit

The USC Trojans are beginning to intensify their pursuit for five-star wide receiver Nick Lennear. One of the top wide receivers recruits in the 2027 cycle, the Trojans will have to battle with a couple of ACC powerhouses for Lennear's pledge.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are searching for their first commitment in the 2027 recruiting cycle, but have been rising in the recruitments of their top targets in the cycle.

Five-star wide receiver Nick Lennear is one of the best recruits in the country, regardless of position, and the Trojans are trying their hardest to set up a visit with the five-star recruit.

Lennear Potentially Visiting USC

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Lennear spoke with Rivals about a future visit to USC as his recruitment begins to progress.

“It would be nice to visit the University of Southern California. That would be a good experience. I really never been there, so it would be an even better experience. They do have one of the best 2026 classes right now," Lennear said.

The No. 4 wide receiver and No. 25 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings, Lennear is the top wide receiver recruit in the state of Florida. He's seen his recruitment take off this offseason with Texas, Oregon, and LSU offering this year.

USC coach Lincoln Riley has been able to attract top talent at the wide receiver position from all over the country. His offensive scheme is very attractive to wide receivers and it makes sense to see a recruit as talented as Lennear is consider the Trojans despite the distance.

Lennear is reportedly visiting USC when they line it up vs. Iowa on Nov. 15.

Trojans Battling ACC Programs

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sideline after the North Carolina Tarheels score a final touchdown in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images / Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Despite the mutual interest between USC and Lennear, the Florida native is getting heavily pursued by some of the top in-state programs.

The Miami Hurricanes are pushing hard for Lennear, and Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine favors the Hurricanes in Lennear's recruitment. The RPM gives them a 69.7 percent chance of landing the five-star prospect.

In addition to Miami, the Florida State Seminoles are also prioritizing Lennear in the 2027 recruiting cycle. It will be interesting to see if the Trojans are able to pry Lennear away from the in-state schools that are recruiting him hard.

2027 USC Recruiting Targets

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lennear isn't the only highly-touted wide receiver recruit the Trojans have been recruiting. Four-star wide receiver Osani Gayles, another recruit that hails from Florida, has been hearing from USC and could make a trip to Los Angeles

Gayles is ranked as the No. 7 wide receiver and No. 40 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

The No. 2 wide receiver recruit in California, four-star Demare Dezeurn holds an offer to USC and has a lot of interest in the Trojans. He's ranked as the No. 17 wide receiver and No. 95 player in the country, but could rise up even higher with a strong end to his senior season.

