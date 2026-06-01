USC Trojans' Early Recruiting Push for Talented Running Back

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 three-star running back Malaki Davis has become a frequent visitor at USC over the past year.

After attending multiple games at the Coliseum last fall, Davis was on campus three times this spring and is set to return again on June 11, where he will have the opportunity to workout with running backs coach Anthony Jones.

USC Leaves Lasting Impression on Malaki Davis

Corona Centennial (Calif.) 2028 running back Malaki Davis | USC Trojans on SI

Jones attended Centennial’s College Showcase in late January. He spent an extended period of time talking with Davis’ family that night and two days later the rising junior picked up a dream offer from USC.

“That’s a certified school to go to,” Davis said in February. “You have a future there no matter what, whether it’s football or business. I feel like that would be a really good school to go to. And then it’s home as well. If I’m missing family, I can come down and see my parents. I feel you’re solidified as the guy if you have the USC offer.”

Davis, a second team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American selection in 2025, has built a really close relationship with Jones. The Trojans coach doesn’t just recruit Davis but his entire family and is a big reason why USC has emerged as the early favorite.

That and the Trojans' new approach to landing top prospects in their backyard. Davis has taken notice of a wave of Southern California recruits deciding to stay home and has a close relationship with several freshmen on the roster.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It's a really big deal, that's family,” Davis said. “I grew up with them. Played youth football with them. So that's like being able to play with my guys again. I think that's really cool.”

The education and opportunities outside of football that Southern Cal offers is also important to Davis, who is a 4.0 student. Davis has been in awe of the university during his multiple visits to campus and has expressed a desire to major in real estate.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound local star has stated he draws inspiration from past running backs, and one of the players at the top of his list is former USC Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Allen.

Growing Connection with Corona Centennial

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Quentin Hale | USC Trojans on SI

Corona Centennial is one of the premier high school football programs not just in Southern California, but the entire country and the Trojans have made their presence felt recently at the school that is located less than 60 miles from campus.

In the 2025 cycle, the Trojans landed five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet, who has since transferred to LSU, from Centennial. In this current 2027 recruiting cycle, USC holds a commitment from four-star receiver Quentin Hale and Davis is a priority target in the 2028 class.

Assistant general manager Dre Brown and executive director of player personnel Max Stienecker were recently at Centennial for its College Showcase in May to watch Hale and Davis.

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