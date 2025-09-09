USC Trojans Battling Texas Longhorns For Four-Star Wide Receiver Recruit
USC football is looking to build off its top-ranked recruiting class for 2026 by having one of the best for 2027. The Trojans are in the running for several top prospects for the 2027 class, including touted four-star wide receiver Tay Ellis.
Ellis is currently a junior out of Crowley High School in Fort Worth, Texas, and is already off to a hot start with two touchdowns so far this season.
Texas, Tennessee, USC, and Nebraska are the four schools that are making the most progress in recruiting Ellis. SMU, however, is a school that has been getting more attention. What are the Trojans' chances of landing Ellis? According to his recent comments, USC should like their chances.
Ellis Praises USC's Offensive Scheme Under Lincoln Riley
Ellis recently spoke to On3 about his interest in playing for USC, praising coach Lincoln Riley and Dennis Simmons' offensive scheme, and how he would fit in with the Trojans' offense.
"Honestly Coach Simmons and Coach Riley are great. They're what I look for in a school, a head coach or a play caller that isn't scared to throw the ball deep," Ellis told On3. "They are one of those schools that isn't afraid to be a vertical threat. Coach Simmons calls me almost every day and we are building a relationship. What he has produced so far is second to none."
Ellis isn't the first wide receiver that Riley and Simmons have recruited out of Texas, as the two have actively recruited players at the position out of the Lone Star State several times before. This goes back to when Riley and Simmons were at Oklahoma and has continued during their time at USC.
Texas Leads As The Favorite For Ellis
Out of all the teams that have been recruiting Ellis, the school that has impressed the star wide receiver the most is the Texas Longhorns. Ellis told On3 that Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson as well as Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian have been leading the charge in his recruitment, and since June, the Longhorns have become the favorite to land him.
"Texas, Coach Sark and Coach Jackson just keep separating themselves," Ellis said. "What excited me about Texas is the non-stop love and appreciation I've been getting. So far, there hasn't been anything like it. Coach Sark and Coach Jackson have me as WR1 on their boards, so they are making a strong push to land me. Coach Jackson tells me every day that I'm his No. 1 guy.
As things stand right now, Ellis will likely end up committing to the Longhorns, but a lot can change up until his commitment date, which has not yet been announced. Not all hope is lost for USC, as the Trojans could still very well land the four-star wideout, which would be a valuable addition to its 2027 class.