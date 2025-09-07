Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Georgia Southern
The USC Trojans improved to 2–0 with a 59–20 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The win carried added intrigue with the return of former USC coach Clay Helton, who guided the Eagles against Lincoln Riley’s team. Along the way, USC’s explosive passing attack stood out as one of the biggest winners, while defensive lapses and the treatment of Helton highlighted the night’s biggest losers.
While the Trojans showcased explosive offense, there were still areas for growth on the defensive side of the ball. Here are the biggest winners and losers from USC’s Week 2 win:
Biggest Winners for USC Trojans Win Over Georgia Southern
Winner: Jayden Maiava
Jayden Maiava continues to show why USC trusted him to lead the offense following the Caleb Williams departure. The sophomore quarterback was efficient and fearless, completing 16 of 24 passes for 412 yards and four touchdowns. Maiava spread the ball around and pushed the ball downfield, attacking Georgia Southern’s secondary with confidence.
The performance reassures USC fans that the offense remains in steady hands. With his ability to balance efficiency and explosiveness, Maiava has quickly quieted concerns about the transition at quarterback.
Winner: USC Wide Receivers
If Maiava was the star conductor, the wideouts were the fireworks. Makai Lemon torched the Eagles’ defense with four catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns, reminding everyone why he is USC’s top offensive weapon. Ja’Kobi Lane added three catches for 91 yards and a score, while several others contributed to a well-rounded night.
The receivers created separation, and turned short plays into chunk gains. Depth at the position has been one of Riley’s strongest assets, and Saturday showed that this group can tilt games on its own.
Biggest Losers for USC Trojans Win Over Georgia Southern
Loser: USC Defense
The defense was far from disastrous, but compared to the offense’s dominance, it looked sloppy at times. Georgia Southern managed 20 points, a number that USC’s staff will view as too high against a mid-tier opponent. Missed tackles and lapses in discipline gave the Eagles more success than expected, particularly in the middle portions of the game.
If USC wants to compete with the top of the Big Ten, the defense must tighten up. Giving up this many points against better competition would be far more costly.
Loser: Clay Helton’s Return
Saturday was an emotional night with Clay Helton back in the Coliseum. Lincoln Riley himself said he hoped fans would treat Helton with respect. Instead, boos echoed when Helton was introduced.
To his credit, Helton handled the moment with class, but the result on the field added to the sting. His Eagles were overmatched from the start, and the Trojans’ offense buried them with explosive plays. It was a difficult night for a coach who once led USC to a Pac-12 title and Rose Bowl win, only to be dismissed four years later.