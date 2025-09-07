New Teams in AP Top 25 Poll? College Football Rankings Prediction
It was another exciting week of college football as the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners took down the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines in the most anticipated matchup of the night. Some teams stumbled on Saturday, like No. 12 Arizona State, No. 13 Florida, and No. 17 SMU, meaning that some new programs might make their way into the AP Top 25 Poll.
The Auburn Tigers, USC Trojans, and BYU Cougars have not cracked the top-25 rankings yet on the year, but all three teams took care of business in week 2. Will any of them make the AP Poll?
AP Top 25 Prediction
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
3. LSU Tigers
4. Georgia Bulldogs
5. Miami Hurricanes
6. Oregon Ducks
7. Texas Longhorns
8. Clemson Tigers
9. South Carolina Gamecocks
10. Oklahoma Sooners
11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
12. Illinois Fighting Illinis
13. Florida State Seminoles
14. Iowa State Cyclones
15. Texas A&M Aggies
16. Ole Miss Rebles
17. Alabama Crimson Tide
18. Tennessee Volunteers
19. Utah Utes
20. Michigan Wolverines
21. Indiana Hoosiers
22. Texas Tech Red Raiders
23. Arizona State Sun Devils
24. South Florida Bulls
25. Florida Gators
While USC, BYU, and Auburn all have legitimate arguments to be ranked inside the top-25, voters are more likely to rank USF after the upset win on the road over Florida instead of rewarding teams for cruising past opponents like Georgia Southern and Ball State.
Teams at the top of the AP Poll 25 remain unscathed as No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Penn State, No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Miami, No. 6 Oregon, and No. 7 Texas all won their matchups.
If the Trojans are still unranked, the week 3 slate of college football could provide an opening in the top-25 for USC, with a number of ranked matchups scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13:
- No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 22 Tennessee
- No. 13 Florida vs. No. 3 LSU
- No. 19 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Notre Dame
MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said About Clay Helton Before Georgia Southern Game
MORE: Should USC Trojans Be Insulted by Latest Coaches Poll Ranking?
MORE: USC Trojans' Four-Star Commit Braeden Jones Updates Recruitment
MORE: Former USC Trojans Star Wide Receiver Shines in Debut With New SEC Team
MORE: How Joe Mixon’s Injury Changes Everything for USC’s Woody Marks
USC Trojans No. 5 in ESPN's FPI
While AP voters might not believe in USC and Trojans coach Lincoln Riley quite yet, ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) paints a drastically different picture. After week 2 ESPN's FPI has USC ranked as the No. 5 team in the country, making the Trojans the third-highest ranked Big Ten team behind Ohio State and Oregon.
ESPN's FPI also had Texas as the No. 1 team in the country despite losing the season opener to Ohio State. Now, the FPI has named Oregon the top team in the nation, most likely disagreeing with the AP Top 25 Poll again.
Top-25 Ranked by ESPN FPI (Week 2)
1. Oregon Ducks
2. Texas Longhorns
3. Ohio State Buckeyes
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
5. USC Trojans
6. Georgia Bulldogs
7. Penn State Nittany Lions
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Tennessee Volunteers
10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
11. Auburn Tigers
12. Missouri Tigers
13. Utah Utes
14. Texas A&M Aggies
15. LSU Tigers
16. Indiana Hoosiers
17. BYU Cougars
18. Arkansas Razorbacks
19. TCU Horned Frogs
20. South Carolina Gamecocks
21. Miami Hurricanes
22. Oklahoma Sooners
23. Florida Gators
24. Illinois Fighting Illinis
25. Texas Tech Red Raiders