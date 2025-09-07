BYU Cougars Recruit Ryder Lyons On Campus for USC Trojans vs. Georgia Southern Game
The USC Trojans No. 1 2026 recruiting class has attracted some of the best recruits in the country, but not all of them.
For BYU Cougars commit Ryder Lyons, a five-star quarterback from Folsom, California chose the Cougars over the Trojans and the Oregon Ducks. The quarterback is also the younger brother to USC Trojans tight end Walker Lyons.
Ryder Lyons On Campus for USC Trojans vs. Georgia Southern
Ryder Lyons arrived to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Trojans match vs. the Georgia Southern Eagles. Lyons was seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game.
Lyons was also in the area for his own football game. Folsom High School faced Mission Viejo High School on the road last night, where the Bulldogs lost 53-14.
While attending the USC game, Lyons was able to watch his brother score his first career touchdown as a Trojan.
Lyons Could've Been Another Five-Star Talent for Trojans
The No. 1 recruit out of California and No. 5 quarterback in the nation has an impressive resume leading up to his commitment.
Last season, Walker Lyons was named Gatorade Player of the Year with 3,011 yards, passing 211 for 310, 46 touchdowns and led the Bulldogs to an 11-3 record with a Division I-AA Northern California championship game appearance.
In 2023, Lyons led Folsom to an 13-2 record as a first-time starter and posted 3,548 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and completed 259 of 381 passes. Lyons is bound to be one of the most dynamic quarterbacks come his collegiate career.
If Lyons joined the talented 2026 recruiting class, he would've contributed to a deep quarterback room, along with an elite receiving corps in five-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star wide receivers Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, Trent Mosley and four-star running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux.
Walker Lyons Scores Touchdown in Front of Brother
Ryder Lyons's brother Walker Lyons hauled in two catches for 40 yards and one touchdown against the visiting Eagles. Last week against Missouri State, Walker Lyons had just one catch for seven yards so it was a good sign to see him get more involved, especially with a touchdown.
In 2024 with the Trojans as a freshman, Walker Lyons totaled six receptions for 36 yards. Is this performance against Georgia Southern a sign of things to come in 2025?
USC is 2-0 this season after their big 59-20 win. The Trojans will now enjoy their bye week and then get ready for Big Ten conference play. USC's next game will be on Saturday, Sep. 13 at the Purdue Boilermakers. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.