All Trojans

BYU Cougars Recruit Ryder Lyons On Campus for USC Trojans vs. Georgia Southern Game

The USC Trojans hosted the Georgia Southern Eagles for Week 2, and hosted some notable recruits. BYU Cougars commit Ryder Lyons was present for the Trojans vs. Eagles matchup, in support of his brother Walker Lyons with their football schedules aligning.

Teddy King

Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ryder Lyon on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ryder Lyon on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans No. 1 2026 recruiting class has attracted some of the best recruits in the country, but not all of them.

For BYU Cougars commit Ryder Lyons, a five-star quarterback from Folsom, California chose the Cougars over the Trojans and the Oregon Ducks. The quarterback is also the younger brother to USC Trojans tight end Walker Lyons.

Ryder Lyons On Campus for USC Trojans vs. Georgia Southern

Ryder Lyons Five Star Quarterback USC Trojans BYU Cougars Georgia Southern Eagles 2026 Recruiting Class Walker Lyons Tight En
Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Ryder Lyon on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ryder Lyons arrived to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Trojans match vs. the Georgia Southern Eagles. Lyons was seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game.

MORE: What USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Said About Clay Helton Before Georgia Southern Game

MORE: Should USC Trojans Be Insulted by Latest Coaches Poll Ranking?

MORE: USC Trojans' Four-Star Commit Braeden Jones Updates Recruitment

MORE: Former USC Trojans Star Wide Receiver Shines in Debut With New SEC Team

MORE: How Joe Mixon’s Injury Changes Everything for USC’s Woody Marks

Lyons was also in the area for his own football game. Folsom High School faced Mission Viejo High School on the road last night, where the Bulldogs lost 53-14.

Ryder Lyons Five Star Quarterback USC Trojans BYU Cougars Georgia Southern Eagles 2026 Recruiting Class Walker Lyons Tight En
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) sets a block on Georgia Southern Eagles defensive back Dorrian Smith (23) as USC Trojans tight end Walker Lyons (85) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While attending the USC game, Lyons was able to watch his brother score his first career touchdown as a Trojan.

Lyons Could've Been Another Five-Star Talent for Trojans

Ryder Lyons Five Star Quarterback USC Trojans BYU Cougars Georgia Southern Eagles 2026 Recruiting Class Walker Lyons Tight En
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The No. 1 recruit out of California and No. 5 quarterback in the nation has an impressive resume leading up to his commitment.

Last season, Walker Lyons was named Gatorade Player of the Year with 3,011 yards, passing 211 for 310, 46 touchdowns and led the Bulldogs to an 11-3 record with a Division I-AA Northern California championship game appearance.

In 2023, Lyons led Folsom to an 13-2 record as a first-time starter and posted 3,548 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and completed 259 of 381 passes. Lyons is bound to be one of the most dynamic quarterbacks come his collegiate career.

If Lyons joined the talented 2026 recruiting class, he would've contributed to a deep quarterback room, along with an elite receiving corps in five-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star wide receivers Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, Trent Mosley and four-star running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux.

Walker Lyons Scores Touchdown in Front of Brother

Ryder Lyons Five Star Quarterback USC Trojans BYU Cougars Georgia Southern Eagles 2026 Recruiting Class Walker Lyons Tight En
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) sets a block on Georgia Southern Eagles defensive back Dorrian Smith (23) as USC Trojans tight end Walker Lyons (85) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ryder Lyons's brother Walker Lyons hauled in two catches for 40 yards and one touchdown against the visiting Eagles. Last week against Missouri State, Walker Lyons had just one catch for seven yards so it was a good sign to see him get more involved, especially with a touchdown.

In 2024 with the Trojans as a freshman, Walker Lyons totaled six receptions for 36 yards. Is this performance against Georgia Southern a sign of things to come in 2025?

USC is 2-0 this season after their big 59-20 win. The Trojans will now enjoy their bye week and then get ready for Big Ten conference play. USC's next game will be on Saturday, Sep. 13 at the Purdue Boilermakers. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football