USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Has Career Day In Blowout Win Over Georgia Southern Eagles

The USC Trojans, led by quarterback Jayden Maiava, thoroughly dominated the Georgia Southern Eagles in their 59-20 win. Maiava's hot start to the season continues as he had a career day in the win, passing for over 400 yards and four touchdowns.

Gabriel Duarte

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans' offense jumped out to another blazing hot start in their 59-20 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava continued his case as a sleeper Heisman Trophy candidate with a career day in the win.

Maiava was relieved in the fourth quarter, but still managed to pass for a career-high in yards and matched his career-high in touchdowns as he dissected the Eagles' defense all night long.

Career Day For Maiava

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Statistically, Maiava had his best start in a Trojan uniform. He threw for a career-high 412 yards and four touchdowns in less than four quarters of play. USC coach Lincoln Riley pulled Maiava at around the 12-minute mark for Husan Longstreet, who finished the game for the Trojans.

It's the first time Maiava has ever thrown for over 400 yards in his college career. He threw for four touchdowns during the Trojans' Las Vegas Bowl win vs. Texas A&M at the end of last season.

Maiava has thrown for 707 passing yards and six touchdowns in just two games to begin the season for USC. However, what is arguably the most impressive stat is his zero interceptions thrown. Last season, Maiava threw an interception in three of his four starts. Limiting the turnovers is the key to USC's offensive success.

Maiava Connects With Top Targets

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs down field for a touchdown on a pass play during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eaglesat Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After not scoring a touchdown in the season opener last week, USC wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon found the end zone early in the first half. Lane ended his night with three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Lemon had four receptions for career-high 158 yards and two touchdowns.

Maiava took full advantage of Georgia Southern's overmatched secondary. He has the benefit of having arguably the best wide receiver duo in the country in Lemon and Lane.

If the trio of USC stars can continue to produce through the air, it allows their run game to shine like it did in the win vs. Georgia Southern. USC ran for 309 yards as a team with starting running back Waymond Jordan exploding for 167 yards and a touchdown.

Sleeper Heisman Candidate

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Coming into the season, Maiava's odds of winning the Heisman Trophy was 66-1 according to BetMGM. Combine his early success through two games on top of the fact Riley has coached multiple Heisman Trophy winners, and Maiava has the perfect profile for a sleeper Heisman candidate.

The Trojans travel to Purdue next week in the Big Ten Conference opener in what will be Maiava's first real test of the season.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

