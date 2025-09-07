USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Has Career Day In Blowout Win Over Georgia Southern Eagles
The USC Trojans' offense jumped out to another blazing hot start in their 59-20 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava continued his case as a sleeper Heisman Trophy candidate with a career day in the win.
Maiava was relieved in the fourth quarter, but still managed to pass for a career-high in yards and matched his career-high in touchdowns as he dissected the Eagles' defense all night long.
Career Day For Maiava
Statistically, Maiava had his best start in a Trojan uniform. He threw for a career-high 412 yards and four touchdowns in less than four quarters of play. USC coach Lincoln Riley pulled Maiava at around the 12-minute mark for Husan Longstreet, who finished the game for the Trojans.
It's the first time Maiava has ever thrown for over 400 yards in his college career. He threw for four touchdowns during the Trojans' Las Vegas Bowl win vs. Texas A&M at the end of last season.
Maiava has thrown for 707 passing yards and six touchdowns in just two games to begin the season for USC. However, what is arguably the most impressive stat is his zero interceptions thrown. Last season, Maiava threw an interception in three of his four starts. Limiting the turnovers is the key to USC's offensive success.
Maiava Connects With Top Targets
After not scoring a touchdown in the season opener last week, USC wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon found the end zone early in the first half. Lane ended his night with three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Lemon had four receptions for career-high 158 yards and two touchdowns.
Maiava took full advantage of Georgia Southern's overmatched secondary. He has the benefit of having arguably the best wide receiver duo in the country in Lemon and Lane.
If the trio of USC stars can continue to produce through the air, it allows their run game to shine like it did in the win vs. Georgia Southern. USC ran for 309 yards as a team with starting running back Waymond Jordan exploding for 167 yards and a touchdown.
Sleeper Heisman Candidate
Coming into the season, Maiava's odds of winning the Heisman Trophy was 66-1 according to BetMGM. Combine his early success through two games on top of the fact Riley has coached multiple Heisman Trophy winners, and Maiava has the perfect profile for a sleeper Heisman candidate.
The Trojans travel to Purdue next week in the Big Ten Conference opener in what will be Maiava's first real test of the season.
