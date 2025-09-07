USC Trojans vs. Georgia Southern: Shockingly Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Attendance
The USC Trojans kicked off Week 2 with the Georgia Southern Eagles visiting for the first time in program history led by coach Clay Helton, a familiar face to Trojans fans.
After a dominant 73-13 performance last weekend over the Missouri State Bears, USC is rolling into another home game in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to face the former USC coach.
Smaller Coliseum Attendance?
Although Week's 1 and 2 competition were both non-conference with the Trojans favored in each, the Coliseum attendance has been low for a stadium that can hold 77,500 fans. Last week, the Coliseum welcomed only 62,841 fans, a solid attendance for a home-opener for USC against a first time FBS opponent.
For today's home against the Eagles, the stadium appears to have a large amount of open seats at the time of kickoff.
USC home games have seen games with smaller attendance numbers like today, but have also hosted record breaking number of fans for numerous USC games like the 2017 USC vs. UCLA rivalry, hosting over 82,000 fans.
It's a busier night on campus, with USC women's volleyball hosting the Trojan Invitational, including teams San Diego Toreros, the Creighton Bluejays, and the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos, which could be a factor into a smaller attendance at kickoff.
Trojans Fans Rolling In Late
The Trojans fanbase is consistent, but maybe not always on time. The first quarter for the Trojans and Eagles saw a gradually filling up stadium, with fewer seats open each play.
As for the student section, which was merely filled by the time of kickoff, a loud and spirited student fanbase are slowly filling up seats.
The Trojans finished the first quarter with a dominant 21-6 performance, with two touchdowns from wide receiver Makai Lemon and one from Ja'Kobi Lane, whose one-handed reception in the end zone cued a Coliseum roar.
USC's offense scored 73 points last week in their win against Missouri State and is on pace to challenge that total against Georgia Southern. Quarterback Jayden Maiava has thrown for 304 yards on 12/18 with four touchdowns. USC took a 31-13 into the half. The highlight of the first half was an incredible touchdown grab by wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane. Lane has three receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown.
The second quarter attendance looked promising, with a quarter's difference between then and kickoff bringing the energy the Trojan team is looking for.
While attendance records for today's game are not yet available, fans seem to be taking a fashionably late approach to non-conference games at home, especially in the thick of Los Angeles heat in the beginning of September.