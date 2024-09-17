USC Trojans Recruiting: USC Predicted to Land Oklahoma Decommit Floyd Boucard
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, On3 USC insider Scott Schrader logged a prediction for the Trojans to land 4-star defensive lineman Floyd Boucard.
The prediction comes less than 24 hours after Boucard announced his decommitment from Oklahoma, where he had been committed since July. Boucard took a visit to Miami over the weekend to see the Hurricanes trounce Ball State 62-0.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, the Miami Central (FL) standout is rated the No. 17 defensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class, according to Rivals.
During Boucard's official visit to USC, former Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald reached out to offer his help in training the young prospect, according to On3.
“They create Heisman winners and big dogs come out of that school,” Boucard said to On3 in July. “Coach Henny (Henderson) has NFL experience, he has won a Super Bowl and he could do big things with defensive linemen there.”
Boucard grew up in Canada playing soccer and hockey before moving to the United States as a freshman in high school. During his junior year at Mobile Christian (AL), the coveted d-lineman racked up 85 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 11 sacks while helping the Leopards to an undefeated record and a state championship.
Ahead of his senior year, Boucard transferred to Miami Central to play for one of the top teams in the Sunshine State.
"Canadian-born defensive tackle that goes hard from snap to whistle and will make a difference with his secondary effort," Andrew Ivins wrote for 247Sports. "Has proven to be a spry mover for someone that’s 315 pounds as he’s quick to fire out of his stance and draw his hands. Spent junior season working out of a variety of different alignments for Alabama’s 3A champs, but ceiling appears to be highest as a nose in a 4-3 front, especially with his natural low center of gravity."
If Lincoln Riley and company can land a commitment from Boucard, it would continue what has already been an impressive start to the month on the recruiting trail.
Boucard has offers from Alabama, USC, Miami, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, UCF and others.
