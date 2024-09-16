Quarterback Caleb Williams Injury Update After Sacked Seven Times By Houston Texans
Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked seven times by the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. Good news is, the former USC Trojans star Williams did not sustain any significant injuries and updated his status after the game.
"I'm a little bruised up," Williams said after the loss via the official transcript. "I took a couple hits today. I'm going to get in ice tubs and do all the things I need to do to make sure my body is ready for tomorrow and practice other the other days and obviously next game."
The Bears are 1-1 after suffering a 19-13 loss to the Texans in Week 2 of NFL action. Houston generated 11 quarterback hits on Williams in an official, 'Welcome to the League' game.
“It’s always fun getting after any quarterback,” said Houston defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who had 1.5 sacks on Williams. “This week we just wanted to keep putting pressure on him.”
Williams finished completing 23 of 37 passes for 174 yards and two interceptions. With two NFL starts under his belt, Williams' talent has shined through, bringing hope to a Bears organization that drafted the Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
However, Chicago must find a way to protect Williams and muster up some offense.
"That's an everybody thing," Chicago coach Matt Eberflus said of the disappointing offensive prodct. "We've got to do a great job with the O-line, tight ends, backs. Rhythm and timing on the passes. What's the play design in terms of getting the ball out? His reads and all that. Again, it's everybody, so we've got to clean that up."
Williams hopes to get Chicago's offense humming like his did with USC. Williams broke nearly every Trojans record: USC single-season record for total offense (4,919 yards), most touchdowns scored rushing and passing (52), passing completions (333), passes attempted (500), most passing yards gained (4,537), most touchdown passes thrown (42), most rushing and passing plays (613.)
USC officially retired the No. 13 jersey of Caleb Williams this season. His number is now displayed on the Los Angeles Coliseum peristyle among its other Heisman winners (eight in total.)
There are growing pains for the rookie but the 2024 NFL season is just beginning.
Next up, Chicago and Williams hit the road for a matchup in Indianapolis against the Colts on Sunday, Septembers 22nd at 12 p.m. PT. It'll be Chicago's third straight game against an AFC South opponent. The game is highlighted by two exciting young quarterbacks in Williams and Indianapolis' Anthony Richardson.
