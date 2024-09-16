All Trojans

Ranking Top Big Ten QBs Through Week 3: Is Miller Moss on Top?

The Big Ten has it's fair share of talented quarterbacks. Let's take a look into how the best of them are performing after three weeks of play.

Gabriel Duarte

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) celebrates with USC Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) after scoring a touchdown against Utah State Aggies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) celebrates with USC Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) after scoring a touchdown against Utah State Aggies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Big Ten has seen some interesting results to start the year. New arrivals USC and Oregon have yet to lose a game, but UCLA and Washington both suffered losses in week three.

However, the play from the quarterback position has been phenomenal across the league. With four new teams entering the conference and a new college football playoff system, the quarterback position play has been some of the best we have seen.

Let's take a look at how the top five quarterbacks are doing in the Big Ten.

5. Kurtis Rourke

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) throws the ball in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kurtis Rourke came to Bloomington after spending five season at Ohio. He has lead the Hoosiers to 3-0 record with wins over Florida International, Western Illinois, and UCLA. In those games, Rourke's passing yard total increased every game and he exploded in Indiana's 42-13 win over the Bruins. He threw for over 300 yards and four touchdowns as the Hoosiers rolled through UCLA in their Big Ten opener. Rourke's thrown for 755 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.

4. Dylan Raiola

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passes against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The quick rise of Dylan Raiola should not surprise many considering how highly touted the former five-star recruit was coming out of high school. He has already thrown for 670 yards and five touchdowns. Raiola has been a major part in the rejunivation of the Nebraska program. The Huskers entered the AP Poll for the first time since 2019 after their 28-10 win over Colorado on Sept. 7. Raiola threw for 185 yards and a touchdown as the Huskers were in control for a majority of the game. As a true freshman, Raiola has stepped up and brought Nebraska back to the national spotlight.

3. Will Howard

Sep 7, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) motions during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Western Michigan Broncos at Ohio Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Through two games, the Ohio State offense has put up over 100 points as they have scored at least 50 in each of of their two wins. The Buckeyes have been dominant to start the season. Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard has been the catalyst for the Ohio State offense as he's thrown for 520 yards and four touchdowns. Howard's numbers are more impressive when you consider that exited both games early in order to give reps to backup quarterbacks Julian Sayin and Devin Brown.With a two-headed monster in the backfield in Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson in the backfield, Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly can pick and choose what he wants to do when the Buckeyes are playing teams like Akron and Western Michigan. It will be interesting to see how Howard plays when the Buckeyes enter Big Ten play.

2. Miller Moss

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a pass against the LSU Tigers during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

USC quarterback Miller Moss exploded onto the college football scene the Trojans' Holiday Bowl win over Louisville in 2023. A lot of questions surrounded Moss over the offseason, but he has answered a lot of them with his play to start the season. In his fourth season at USC, he has finally earned the starting nod from Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, and in their 27-20 win over LSU on Sept. 1, Moss showed a national audience that he is here to stay. He threw for 378 yards, a touchdown, and completed 75% of his passes as he dissected the talented Tigers defense. He followed that up by leading the Trojans to a 48-0 blowout over Utah State. Moss was precise again, throwing for over 220 yards and added another touchdown as Moss handed the reigns over to backup quarterback Jayden Maiava in the fourth quarter. Moss will be tested again as the Trojans head on the road to the Big House to take on Michigan.

1. Dillon Gabriel

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a touchdown pass in the first half of the annual rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gabriel has been one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, not just the Big Ten. He came to Oregon as one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the history of the NCAA and has showed that he has been worth all the hype. Through three games, Gabriel has thrown for 914 yards, six touchdowns, and has completed over 84% of his passes. The Ducks struggled through their first two wins against Idaho and Boise State. However, the numbers showed Gabriel still producing. Oregon scored only 24 points against the Vandals in their season opener, but Gabriel threw for 380 yards. In the Ducks 49-14 win over rival Oregon State, Gabriel was 20-24 with 291 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added 64 rushing yard and another touchdown on the ground. The Ducks are squarely in the national contender mix thanks to the play of Gabriel.

