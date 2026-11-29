The No. 15 USC Trojans delivered arguably one of their most important performances of the season on Saturday, taking down the No. 9 UCLA Bruins 45-10 on the road at the Rose Bowl.

With Lincoln Riley facing mounting pressure and USC's College Football Playoff hopes hanging by a thread, there was plenty riding on the rivalry matchup. While the Trojans still have a difficult path to the postseason, the victory was an important step for a program looking to finish the regular season on a high note and give its head coach some much-needed momentum heading into the offseason.

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest takeaways from the blowout victory was just how much of an impact USC's true freshmen had on both sides of the football. Offensively, USC's true freshmen combined for 187 yards from scrimmage, including 142 receiving yards and 45 rushing yards. They also accounted for 10 of the team's 17 completions and one touchdown, while adding another 16 yards on punt returns.

That means true freshmen accounted for 79.3 percent of USC's receiving yards and nearly 60 percent of the team's completions against UCLA.

The impact was just as significant on the other side of the football. USC's true freshmen combined for 11 tackles, including six solo stops, three tackles for loss (two sacks plus one tackle for loss), two sacks and two quarterback hits. They also forced two fumbles.

For a team that has dealt with its fair share of inconsistency throughout the season, having its youngest players step up in one of its biggest games speaks volumes about the talent Riley and his staff have brought into the program.

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) runs the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC's Freshmen Have Been Difference-Makers All Season

The performance against UCLA was another example of just how important USC's freshman class has been. The Trojans' three leading pass-catchers are all true freshmen, and each of them made an impact in Saturday's rivalry victory.

Tight end Mark Bowman led the way against UCLA, finishing with four receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown. Bowman finished the regular season with 34 receptions for 392 yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt also finished with four receptions for a total of 42 yards against the Bruins. The freshman has been another consistent contributor throughout the season, recording 39 receptions for 576 yards and four touchdowns.

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) holds the ball being tackled by UCLA Bruins linebacker Donavyn Pellot (0) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Meanwhile, Trent Mosley has also continued to show why he has been one of the most exciting young players on USC's roster. He opened Saturday's game with a 29-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage, which immediately helped set the tone for the Trojans' offense. He finished with two catches for 38 yards and added 16 yards on punt returns.

Together, Mosley, Dixon-Wyatt and Bowman have accounted for 124 receptions, 1,726 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns this season. When including fellow freshman receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, who added 11 catches for 101 yards, USC's true freshmen have accounted for more than half of the team's receiving production.

Defensively, freshman edge rusher Luke Wafle arguably had the most impressive individual performance of any of USC's newcomers against UCLA. The former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, per On3/Rivals, finished with five tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Wafle finished the regular season with 46 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The Trojans have a talented young core to build around. And for Riley, who has faced plenty of questions about the direction of his program, the immediate success of the 2026 recruiting class could be one of the most encouraging signs heading into next season.

USC's Freshman Class Could Give Lincoln Riley Some Much-Needed Job Security

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While USC's 9-3 regular season has fallen short of the expectations surrounding the program entering the year, thouh the Trojans still have a shot to make the playoff, the emergence of its freshman class could give Riley a significant argument heading into what could be a defining offseason for his future in Los Angeles.

USC's inability to consistently deliver against some of the Big Ten's top competition has only intensified questions about Riley's future. Those concerns reached another level following the Trojans' 24-7 loss to Wisconsin in October, when USA Today's John Brice reported that a source with direct ties to USC described the relationship between Riley and the university as an "unhappy marriage."

Riley has publicly maintained that USC is where he wants to be and that he believes he is the right person to lead the program. Still, with the Trojans likely falling short of their postseason expectations, the possibility of a coaching change has remained part of the conversation.

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) stiff arms UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite the team's shortcomings, Riley and his staff have put together a recruiting class that is already producing at an incredibly high level.

The emergence of these players provides tangible evidence that the recruiting infrastructure put in place by the university is beginning to pay off.

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