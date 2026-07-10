One Key Question for USC Running Back Shahn Alston Before Freshman Season

USC freshman running back Shahn Alston was part of a wave of blue-chip prospects from the Midwest that headed out west as Southern Cal expanded its recruiting footprint into Big Ten country.

The Ohio native made his first trip to Los Angeles in mid-November of 2024 to watch the Trojans defeat Nebraska, and they immediately jumped to the top of his leaderboard. Harvey was blown away by his time on campus and quickly built a strong relationship with the staff.

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Less than two months later, the No. 8 running back according to Rivals in the 2026 class announced his pledge to USC at the Navy All-American Bowl in January.

With the return of its two leading rushers in Waymond Jordan and King Miller, the Trojans saw its depth from last year take a hit with three running backs jumping in the transfer portal.

In 2025, USC learned the importance of having good depth in its backfield when Miller, who began the season as the fourth string tailback, was thrusted into the lineup in early October because of various injuries in front of him.

Can Alston solidify the depth for the Trojans backfield in 2026?

Shahn Alston Generates Early Buzz at USC

USC Trojans freshman running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux | USC Trojans on SI

Alston immediately began making noise after arriving in January. He was a standout during winter workouts because of what he was doing in the weight room.

“Shahn Alston is a really thick kid. For some strange reason, he just loves to lift weights," said running backs coach Anthony Jones in February. "I don’t know if he gets that from his dad or his high school program. He’s one of the few guys who really loves to go down there with coach Trumain [Carroll] in the weight room and just train and work hard and get as strong as he can.”

The 5-foot-10, 220-pound Alston runs with power between the tackles and has the burst at the second and third level to create chunk plays. Alston was able to get extended reps this spring with Jordan recovering from an ankle injury and fellow four-star freshman running back Deshonne Redeaux missing some time as well.

“Deshonne and Shahn Alston are two freshmen, yes, they were highly recruited, yes, they were really good high school players, but they are very mature for their age,” Jones said in April. “They came in like they were second to third year guys in the program. They're very active in meetings. They pay attention a lot and ask the right questions, and they lean on the older guys for information.

“They really embrace the role of being a freshman, being a new guy, and really just being a sponge. They want to soak up as much knowledge as they can. They want to be coached and to be the best version of themselves.”

USC Trojans Run Game in 2026

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans run game figures to be one of the best in the country because of its stable of running backs, but they also bring back all five starters on its offensive line, return key reserves and signed an impressive group of freshmen upfront.

Alston, Redeaux and redshirt freshman Riley Wormley will continue competing in fall camp to be that No. 3 running back behind Jordan and Miller.

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