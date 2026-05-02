USC wrapped up spring practice last month and a lot of eyes were on the Trojans No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle.

Of the 35 recruits the Trojans, 32 took part in spring practice, it’s one of the reasons they chose to start the first week of March. Which freshmen stood out on offense and what are the USC assistant coaches saying about their talented young players?

Jonas Williams Takes Command Early

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It all starts at the quarterback position with Jonas Williams. The four-star recruit is one of the youngest players on the team, he’s still only 17 years old this spring, but is mature beyond his years with a calm and collected demeanor. Veteran players have praised his approach and ability to take command of the huddle.

The Illinois native throws with great rhythm and timing. His mechanics are polished. Williams is an underrated athlete that moves very well outside the pocket and has a beautiful deep ball. He’s competing with sixth-year senior Sam Huard to be the backup quarterback in the fall.

“I expected him to come in and compete and work really hard at it,” said offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard. “The one thing I've said before was different than some of my experiences in the 20 plus years I've been doing, he didn't really hit a freshman wall in his first spring. A lot of guys do because everything starts stacking up. He really plowed through it and got better every day, and came prepared and came ready to work, and definitely excited about where he's at."

Freshmen Running Backs Add Depth

USC Trojans freshman running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux | USC Trojans on SI

USC signed two blue-chip running backs in Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston. Redeaux is an explosive home run hitter with tremendous short area quickness and contact balance, while Alston offers more power with his 220-pound frame but has wiggle and a second gear in the open field. USC returns its two leading rushers from last season and the two freshmen are competing to be the Trojans No. 3 running back.

“Deshonne and Shahn Alston are two freshmen, yes, they were highly recruited, yes, they were really good high school players, but they are very mature for their age,” said running backs coach Anthony Jones. “They came in like they were second to third year guys in the program. They're very active in meetings. They pay attention a lot and ask the right questions, and they lean on the older guys for information.

“They really embrace the role of being a freshman, being a new guy, and really just being a sponge. They want to soak up as much knowledge as they can. They want to be coached and to be the best version of themselves.”

Wide Receivers Primed for Immediate Impact

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

Receiver Trent Mosley has a strong case for being the Trojans' most impressive freshmen in the spring. The local star is quick and dynamic pass-catcher and natural glider with the ball in his hands. He is capable to taking a short pass the distance on any given play and will also factor into the return game. USC has the tall task of replacing Biletnikoff Award winner and first round pick Makai Lemon in the slot and Mosley could step into that role from day one.

“Trent had a really strong spring, super excited for the future that he's got at USC,” said USC inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage. “He carries himself like a pro, meets like a pro, and the way he handled the playbook for early enrollee was very impressive. He's got a bright future, which we knew the whole recruiting process. The year he had at Santa Margarita as a senior was the best of the best. And we're excited that he's with us at here at USC, and now we just obviously got to keep improving every single day.”

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is one of four blue-chip recruits from Mater Dei (Calif.). The No. 5 rated receiver according to Rivals gives the Trojans a new explosive target on the outside with his 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame. He will be an immediate contributor in the fall.

“Made a lot of plays, especially things down the field, vertical throws and contested type catches," Huard said. "Has a really good knack for the football, strong hands. Another guy too, that I know our quarterbacks had developed a lot of confidence in. He works hard at it. You can tell from the day that he got here, football is really important to him. Obviously, coming from a program that played and competed at a very high level, I think he's transitioned really well, and excited for him to keep taking those next steps.”

Tron Baker was the teams first commitment in the 2026 class and drew rave reviews from veterans as the spring progressed. Luc Weaver rounds out the four freshmen receivers from Southern California. Weaver has a great blend of size and speed.

Mark Bowman Progresses in the Spring

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

Mark Bowman was a prized recruit in the 2026 class. The uber-talented five-star tight end from Mater Dei drew big praise for his work ethic the moment he stepped on campus and continued to blossom in spring practice, particularly the two weeks after spring break when became more comfortable in the offense.

Bowman is expected to be a day one starter and could perhaps be the most talented tight end Lincoln Riley has had since current Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews when he was at Oklahoma a decade ago.

“The Y's and the H's, those tight ends, we put a lot on their plate mentally,” Savage said. “Whether they're tight to the core or a guy that we're flexing out, and he's got the ability to do both, and so he's got a lot on his plate. There were just times where he was thinking about maybe his alignment or his assignment, but once he could think less and play faster, he was being the Mark Bowman that we know he's capable of being.”

IMG Academy Recruits Make a Push on the Offensive Line

(#43) Breck Kolojay, OL, 6'6, 317 pounds, for the white team, Class of 2026, during IMG's Academy Pro Day held at IMG's football field in Bradenton, FL on Thursday, Feb, 27, 2025. | Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Freshman offensive linemen Breck Kolojay brings a nasty mean streak that is very much needed upfront in the Big Ten. The 6-foot-7, 325-pound Kolojay can play guard or center and is challenging to shakeup a USC offensive line that returns all five starters from last season.

“Breck is very talented guy. Physically, very far along for a freshman,” said offensive line coach Zach Hanson. “To be able to come and do some of the things that he did early on were really impressive. He's got all the makeup, and he's exactly who we thought he was going to be, he's going to be exciting.”

Kolojay’s roommate at IMG Academy (Fla.), five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, was the Trojans highest-ranked recruit and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Pepe has started his collegiate career at right tackle but can be interchangeable at either tackle spots.

“I think his confidence level has grown in himself,” Hanson said. “I moved him over to right to kind of start the thing out, which kind of threw a little bit of a wrench in the plans for him, I think. As we progressed and he started to learn the offense better, I moved him back to left some too. And you can tell there's a comfortability level there just on pass sets and things like that. He did a great job at right too. Really excited about him, and he's exactly who we thought he was going to be as well.”

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