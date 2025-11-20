How USC Trojans' Rushing Game Has Found Success In Spite of Injuries
When running backs Eli Sanders and Waymond Jordan both sustained major injuries in the No. 15 USC Trojans' 31-13 win over the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines back on Oct. 11, many questioned whether USC's rushing attack could still be effective without them. The Trojans' recent success, however, has demonstrated that the Trojans can still be consistent as an offense.
USC's Rushing Success Without Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders
During their absence, running back King Miller has stepped up for the Trojans, rushing for 100-plus yards in two games. USC coach Lincoln Riley recently spoke about how well the Trojans have performed, even with the absence of Sanders and Jordan at running back.
"It's gone remarkably well, I don't know if anyone could've predicted that to be completely honest. To lose what we lost and on top of that all the reshuffling on the offensive line that we've had, normally that can be almost a death sentence for an offense," said Riley.
Sanders is out for the season with a knee injury, while Jordan, not expected to play against the Ducks on Saturday, is getting closer to returning to the field. Jordan was listed as being out for four to six weeks after suffering an ankle injury against the Wolverines.
In USC's second-half comeback win over the Iowa Hawkeyes at home in week 12, Miller played a crucial role, rushing for 19 carries and 83 yards. Every time the Trojans have needed Miller to step up in big games, he's risen to the occasion. In USC's statement wins over No. 18 Michigan and Nebraska, Miller rushed for 120-plus yards in both those games.
Why USC's Rushing Performance Is Crucial vs. Oregon
Heading into the pivotal road matchup against the No. 7 Oregon Ducks, success on the ground will be a major key in a game that has major College Football Playoff implications for USC. Stopping the run will also be crucial for the Trojans, especially when facing Oregon's dominant running back duo of Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison.
In USC's two losses to No. 9 Notre Dame and Illinois, both of which were on the road, the Trojans defense struggled to defend the run.
"We've had some big challenges, and we've been able to respond, and it'll obviously be important in games like this. Being able to run the football, being able to stop the run is always key, no matter who you're playing," said Riley.
Whittington and Davison are coming off an efficient performance in the Ducks' 42-13 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers, where the two rushed for a combined 129 yards and three touchdowns. The duo will look to find success against USC's defense on Saturday.
An upset win over the Ducks in Eugene on Saturday will strengthen USC's chances of earning a spot in the playoff for the first time in its program history and under Riley. Making it to the playoff would be a massive success for the Trojans as they would once again be on a championship stage.