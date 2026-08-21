Former USC Safety Acknowledged for Impressive NFL Preseason Opener

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane were both in action at NFL training camp this week.

The two former USC Trojans stars are looking to put the league on notice as rookies. However, there was a different Trojan rookie that may have had the best week of preseason out of all of them. That would be Houston Texans safety Kamari Ramsey.

Kamari Ramsey Earns Highest Rookie PFF Preseason Grade

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Kamari Ramsey participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first two former USC players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft were Lemon and Lane. The third and final Trojan to get picked in this draft was Ramsey, who was selected 141 overall in the fifth round by the Texans. He played at USC from 2024-2025.

In the Texans first preseason game last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Ramsey had a tackle and two passes defended. His impact went further than just the box score. PFF gave him a grade of 94.8, which was higher than any other rookie’s grade after the first week of preseason ball.

Could Ramsey end up being a draft steal for the Texans?

Makai Lemon Returns to Practice

Jul 29, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Makai Lemon was selected No. 20 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Eagles. It’s been an up and down training camp for Lemon, who has shown promise when he has been in action. Unfortunately, he has missed time with a hamstring injury. This kept him out the Eagles preseason opener against the Ravens last week.

However, Lemon was back in action today at practice. Here’s a video of him from Thursday morning’s drills.

Makai Lemon in action pic.twitter.com/HhYvJ3hRNO — PHLY Eagles (@PHLY_Eagles) August 20, 2026

The 5-11 Lemon is coming off an incredible 2025 season with USC. He was named the Biletnikoff Award winner for being then most outstanding wide receiver in college football with 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had two rushing touchdowns.

Overall in his full three-year career at USC from 2023-2025, Lemon had 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns. Will his success from a season ago at USC translate to the next level?

Ja’Kobi Lane Continues to Show Out

Aug 15, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane (6) warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ja’Kobi Lane has turned into one of the breakout wide receivers in training camp this year. Seemingly every day Lane takes the field, he hauls in multiple highlight-worthy plays.

The same was true at Ravens joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday. Lane beat Vikings rookie defensive back Charles Demmings on a deep route down the sideline for a touchdown.

Lamar is in love I swear pic.twitter.com/PCbwhBr0EI — Samuel Njoku (@RavensTalkPod) August 19, 2026

Based on the reps and plays he’s been making in practice, Lane looks like he could be one of, if not the top target through the air for the Ravens this season. In the Ravens preseason opener, Lane caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown was an 18-yard reception over the middle.

The 6-4 Lane played his full three-year collegiate career with USC from 2023-2025. In 30 games, Lane hauled in 99 receptions for 1,363 yards and 18 touchdowns. In 2025, he was named Third-team All-Big Ten.

Lane declared for the 2026 NFL Draft and was selected No. 80 overall in the third round by the Ravens.

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